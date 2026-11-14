Emir Sanusi II Congratulates APC Candidate Aminu Sani Jaji On Primary Win

Dr. Muhammad Sanusi II commended Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for his victory in the APC primary election, urging continued dedication to public service ahead of the 2027 general elections in Zamfara State.

Dr. Muhammad Sanusi II, the 16th Emir of Kano, has publicly commended Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji for securing victory in the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Kaura Namoda /Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara State. The Emir characterized the win as a clear indicator of the lawmaker's broad political acceptability and his unwavering commitment to serving the people.

This endorsement was formally delivered through a letter dated November 14, 2026, which was signed by Khalifa Aliyu Ahmed Abulfathi, the Chairman of the Majlis Shurah of Tariqatu Tijjaniyyah of Nigeria. The correspondence served to officially convey the respect and recognition of the Tijjaniyyah leadership towards Jaji's electoral success.

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Emir Sanusi Praises Jaji's Transparency And Dedication

Dr. Muhammad Sanusi II explicitly stated that the recent primary election results validated the candidate's hard work and integrity. In his message, the Emir described the victory as an affirmation of Jaji's dedication, transparency, and the general acceptability he has achieved within his constituency. The endorsement highlights the value placed on these political virtues by traditional leadership in Northern Nigeria.

The Emir further noted that the leadership of the Tijjaniyyah order recognized Jaji's broader commitment to humanity and service. He expressed gratitude to Allah for the electoral success, framing the victory not just as a personal achievement, but as a reflection of the confidence reposed in the lawmaker by the citizens of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji.

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Stakeholder Support And Political Implications For The Region

Dr. Muhammad Sanusi II emphasized that the triumph extended beyond the individual candidate, representing a collective success for All Progressives Congress members and all those who had supported Jaji's political journey. By framing the win as a shared victory, the Emir underscored the importance of unity and sustained support within the political party structure in Zamfara State.

The Emir also used the platform to highlight the significance of the upcoming political landscape. By praising the current primary success, the traditional leader signaled his expectation for sustained engagement from political figures who demonstrate a genuine commitment to public service and ethical governance in their respective constituencies.

Strategic Focus On Welfare And The 2027 General Elections

Looking ahead, the Emir urged Jaji to intensify his commitment to public service and offered prayers for his eventual success in the 2027 general elections. This forward-looking advice positions the current primary victory as a critical stepping stone in a longer political trajectory aimed at securing federal representation through the upcoming national polls.

In response to the letter, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji expressed deep gratitude for the goodwill, prayers, and fatherly encouragement extended by the Emir of Kano. The lawmaker pledged to remain steadfast in his dedication to the welfare and development of the people within the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency.

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The exchange between the Emir and the lawmaker illustrates the ongoing interaction between traditional authority and modern political processes in Nigeria. As the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections, such endorsements serve to galvanize support bases and emphasize the importance of integrity and service-oriented politics.

Observers note that the specific mention of transparency and hard work in the Emir's letter sets a high benchmark for political conduct. The emphasis on these qualities suggests that traditional leaders are increasingly vocal about the standards they expect from elected officials and aspirants alike.

As the political season progresses, the support from Dr. Muhammad Sanusi II is expected to bolster Jaji's credibility among voters in Zamfara State. The combination of primary victory and high-profile traditional endorsement creates a strong foundation for the campaign efforts leading up to the 2027 elections.

The detailed nature of the congratulatory message, delivered through the Tijjaniyyah leadership structure, highlights the institutional depth of the support Jaji receives. This organized backing is likely to play a significant role in shaping the political dynamics within the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the near future.