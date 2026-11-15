Emir of Kano Sanusi visits Olubadan in Ibadan to strengthen Yoruba-Hausa ties

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, at his palace in Ibadan on Sunday, calling for stronger relations between the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, paid a historic visit to the Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday. The visit, it was gathered, aims to strengthen ethnic relations between the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups in the town and across the state.

The Emir arrived at the Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland at Oke-Aremo in Ibadan North Local Government Area with a large entourage around 12 noon. Sanusi described Ibadan as his second home, citing his long-standing relationship with the people of the ancient city. Speaking during the visit, the Emir expressed delight at returning to the palace, saying his relationship with several Ibadan indigenes predated his ascension to the throne of Kano.

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Emir Declares Ibadan His Second Home

He said, I am delighted to be at the Olubadan Palace again. I have maintained a close relationship with many Ibadan indigenes, even before I became the Emir of Kano. So, Ibadan is my second home. The two traditional rulers first held a private discussion in the inner chamber of the palace before proceeding to the conference room to address other guests and attendees.

They are expected to address many of the monarchs followers in the entourage before proceeding to the conference room to address the larger audience. The visit was aimed at strengthening the longstanding cultural and historical relationship between the Yoruba and Hausa communities. Sanusi arrived at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo with a large entourage, underscoring the importance of the visit to both traditional institutions.

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The Emir called for stronger relations between the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups during the visit in Ibadan, Oyo State. The meeting brought together traditional rulers, palace chiefs and other guests who gathered to witness the historic encounter between the two prominent monarchs. The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, received the Emir and his delegation at his palace in Oke-Aremo. The visit highlighted the enduring ties between the two ancient cities and their respective traditional institutions.

Both leaders emphasised the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic communities in the country. Sanusi noted that his relationship with Ibadan predated his emergence as Emir of Kano, describing the city as a place he holds dear. The Emir and the Olubadan later moved to the conference room where they addressed a larger audience of guests and attendees. The gathering included many followers and well-wishers who accompanied the Emir on the visit to the ancient city.

Monarchs Reaffirm Commitment To Unity

The visit is seen as a significant step in promoting cultural understanding and harmony between the Yoruba and Hausa communities. Traditional rulers and community leaders present at the event welcomed the move to deepen the bond between the two ethnic groups. The Emir expressed his appreciation for the warm reception accorded to him and his entourage by the Olubadan and the people of Ibadan. The two monarchs reaffirmed their commitment to fostering unity and mutual respect among their people.

The historic visit underscored the importance of traditional institutions in promoting peace and national cohesion. It also reflected the longstanding cultural and historical relationship that exists between the Yoruba and Hausa communities. Sanusi was accompanied by a large entourage of traditional rulers and palace officials during the visit. The Olubadan Palace at Oke-Aremo was filled with guests and well-wishers who came to witness the occasion.

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Visit Expected To Strengthen Ethnic Ties

The visit concluded with prayers and goodwill messages for the continued unity and progress of the country. Both leaders expressed optimism that the visit would further strengthen the ties between their respective communities and promote peaceful coexistence. The meeting between the Emir of Kano and the Olubadan of Ibadanland is expected to yield lasting benefits for ethnic relations in the country.