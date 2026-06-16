Emir of Ilorin Urges Unity and Piety as Muslims Mark Islamic New Year

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, calls on Muslims to embrace the lessons of Prophet Muhammad's migration and pray for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Islamic New Year , marking the first day of Muharram 1448 AH.

In a goodwill message issued on Tuesday through his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir highlighted that the Hijrah-the migration of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Makkah to Madinah-laid the foundation for justice, brotherhood, and community building. These values, he noted, are urgently needed in today's world to foster global peace. The Emir described the Hijrah as a timeless reminder of sacrifice, perseverance, and unwavering faith in Allah's divine plan.

He emphasized that the event teaches Muslims that difficult times are not permanent and that resilience in the face of adversity is rewarded. As the Islamic calendar turns to 1448 AH, he urged believers to renew their commitment to piety, peaceful coexistence, and service to humanity. The monarch also called on Nigerians to use the new year as an opportunity to pray for peace, unity, and economic prosperity at all levels of society.

He appealed to religious and political leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric that could sow discord, urging them instead to promote messages that strengthen national cohesion. The Emir commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his administration's support of religious harmony and encouraged youths to emulate the discipline and courage of the early Muslims by shunning violence, drug abuse, and other social vices.

Additionally, Sulu-Gambari offered special prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Professor Yusuf Lanre Badmos, whose dedication to the National Hijrah Organisation in Kwara State significantly advanced the commemoration of Hijrah and the propagation of Islamic values. He prayed that Allah forgive the professor's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

Concluding his message, the Emir expressed hope that the new year would inspire Muslims to be their brothers' keepers, and he prayed for good health, abundant blessings, and acceptance of acts of worship for all. The Hijrah, he reiterated, is not merely a historical event but a guiding principle for navigating contemporary challenges. It exemplifies how faith and strategic planning can overcome oppression and build a just society.

In the context of Nigeria's diverse landscape, the Emir stressed the importance of unity and mutual respect among different religious and ethnic groups. He called on all citizens to reflect on the Hijrah's lessons of patience and cooperation, urging them to work collectively towards a brighter future. The message also touched on the economic hardships many Nigerians face, with the Emir encouraging individuals to support one another and seek divine assistance through prayer and righteous deeds.

He advised Muslims to increase their charitable acts and to remember the less fortunate during this sacred period. The Emir's remarks come at a time when Nigeria grapples with security challenges, economic instability, and social divisions. His call for unity and piety resonates as a timely reminder of the transformative power of faith when applied to daily life.

By invoking the Hijrah's spirit, Sulu-Gambari hopes to inspire a renewed sense of purpose among Nigerians, particularly the youth, who are the country's future leaders. He underscored that true success lies not in material wealth alone but in spiritual fulfillment and positive contributions to society. The Emir also lauded the role of traditional institutions in fostering harmony and urged all traditional rulers to continue mediating conflicts and promoting dialogue.

He concluded by thanking the Muslim community for their steadfastness and urged them to mark the new year with prayers and reflection rather than extravagant celebrations. May this Islamic New Year bring peace, progress, and prosperity to Nigeria and the entire Muslim world





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Islamic New Year Muharram Emir Of Ilorin Hijrah National Unity

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