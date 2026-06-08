Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli at 60: A Reflection on Unique Leadership

As Emir of Zazzau marks his 60th birthday, a former aide reflects on his leadership style and the pivotal role he played in alerting authorities during the 2022 Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli , the 19th Emir of Zazzau, celebrates his 60th birthday this year, offering an opportunity to reflect on a leadership style that blends tradition with modernity.

Born into a royal lineage, he has traversed diverse fields: banking, law, diplomacy, public administration, and finally traditional leadership. This multifaceted experience has endowed him with a unique perspective that respects institutional frameworks while emphasizing the human element of governance. His approach, characterized by attentiveness and a deep sense of responsibility, has left an indelible mark on the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State, and Nigeria at large. One striking example of his leadership came on the evening of March 28, 2022.

While I was briefly out of my office, I received a call from His Royal Highness. He had received information that something seemed amiss with a train on the Kaduna-Abuja railway corridor. The details were vague at that moment, but the concern in his voice prompted an immediate return to the office to begin contacting relevant authorities. As night fell, the information proved tragically accurate.

That night became one of the darkest in Kaduna State's recent history. The attack on the train led to a harrowing ordeal for passengers, with gunfire erupting and chaos ensuing. Through the Emir's early warning, we were able to mobilize security agencies, including the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, and eventually guide emergency responders to the location near Audu Jangom.

The first alert came from His Royal Highness, demonstrating his keen awareness of ground-level developments and his commitment to prompt action. Throughout my years in public service, I witnessed the Emir's steadfast dedication to security and community welfare. He championed a community-based approach, leveraging the traditional institution's network from Ward Heads to District Heads to the Emirate Council. These channels provided crucial early warnings and intelligence, which were cross-checked with official security reports.

His leadership style is not only about grand gestures but also about consistent, quiet vigilance. As he marks his 60th birthday, I pray for his continued health, wisdom, and strength. His journey offers lessons in how traditional leadership can adapt to contemporary challenges, serving as a bridge between the people and the state. May he continue to guide the Zazzau Emirate and inspire others for many more years





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