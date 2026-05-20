Emeka Rollas Calls for Silence and Unity Amid Alex Ekubo's Passing

The former president of the Nigerian actors guild mourns the loss of actor Alex Ekubo, who passed away after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas asked friends, colleagues, fans, and the entire entertainment industry to forgo any birthday celebrations for him this year as he mourns the late actor Alex Ekubo .

His family said he passed at Evercare Hospital after a brief battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer. In a statement posted on Instagram, Rollas said the loss of Ekubo remains deeply painful and called for sober reflection, prayer, and unity across the entertainment industry. He asked friends, family, colleagues, and fans to cancel any planned birthday surprises or parties in his honor





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