Emeka Ike Threatens Legal Action Over Voter Data Leak from INEC Portal

Actor and politician Emeka Ike has threatened legal action after his personal voter information was allegedly obtained from the INEC portal and shared online. The leak, posted by a media aide to Minister Nyesom Wike, has ignited debate over data privacy and political conduct in Nigeria. Ike condemned the breach as an abuse of power and confirmed he is considering legal steps, while also explaining his shift in political ambition to contest for a House of Representatives seat in Abuja.

The controversy surrounding actor and politician Emeka Ike began after Lere Olayinka, media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, shared details on social media platform X. The post claimed that Emeka Ike was previously registered as a voter in Imo State before transferring his registration to the FCT on May 15.

It was accompanied by screenshots believed to have been extracted from an administrative section of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) system. The leaked information reportedly included Ike's voter registration details such as his application number, polling centre, voter identification number, passport photograph, name, and registration date. The publication quickly drew backlash online, with many Nigerians questioning how such sensitive data could be accessed and publicly displayed.

This incident has sparked renewed debate over data privacy, political conduct, and access to sensitive electoral records in Nigeria. Reacting during an interview on Channels Television's "The Morning Brief," Emeka Ike condemned the publication, describing it as a serious breach of privacy and an abuse of power.

He expressed shock at the extent of the breach, stating, "It's quite shocking, extreme and it is the height of political rascality for government officer to access a citizen's information from the INEC cyber. It tells you a lot, shows how much impunity we have flying around there and people have access to the things they shouldn't be having access to and that's quite deplorable and I see that as a huge insult and slap on every political party and every Nigerian.

" He further argued that the act sends a dangerous message to Nigerians that government officials can arbitrarily pull personal information, calling for an end to such rascality. The former governorship aspirant also confirmed that he is considering legal steps over what he described as an unlawful exposure of his private records. He maintained that no individual, regardless of political position, has the right to access or publish such information without authorization.

"Actions are ready, I'm ready to take him on. He has no right to exploit my privacy and insult Nigerians the way he did. If he has been doing it in the past, this should be the last time he does it.

" In the same interview, Emeka Ike explained the motivations behind his decision to contest for the House of Representatives seat for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency under the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC). He said his initial intention was to run in his home state but shifted to Abuja following a "clarion call" from supporters and concerned citizens who believed he could contribute to governance in the FCT.

"I actually wanted to run in my state but a couple of people came to me, it was like a clarion call. People came to me and told me, 'sir, you need to do this now, we need you in Abuja'.

And I'm like you know I'm already trying to run in my state, but they insisted and the surge was high and I considered it seeing the relevant issues they brought on board and I said okay fine let's see how we can build Abuja. A municipal area needs to be properly guarded and looked into, so I decided to shift to Abuja," Ike stated.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to issue an official statement on the alleged breach at the time of filing this report. The incident continues to raise concerns about the security of electoral data and the potential for misuse by political actors in Nigeria





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