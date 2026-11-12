EFCC Witness Testifies Emefiele Used Proxies to Acquire Properties Worth Billions

An EFCC investigator told a Lagos court that former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele used associates and proxies to acquire multi-billion-naira properties across Lagos, Delta, Ogun, and Abuja, with over 2 million dollars recovered from a lawyer's office.

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission investigator, Alvan Gurumnaan, has told a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja that former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele used associates, including a lawyer, to acquire multi-billion-naira properties through proxies while in office.

Gurumnaan, the seventh prosecution witness, said the properties allegedly linked to Emefiele are located in Lagos, Delta, Ogun and Abuja. Some have already been forfeited to the Federal Government following court orders. Testifying before Justice Rahman Oshodi on Thursday, the investigator disclosed that the EFCC recovered more than 2 million dollars in cash from the office of a lawyer, Ifeanyi Omeke. He said Omeke admitted acting as a front for Emefiele and receiving money on his behalf.

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The testimony came during the trial of Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, over allegations of gratification, corrupt demands and abuse of office involving transactions valued at 4.5 billion dollars and 2.8 billion naira. Emefiele faces a 19-count charge, while Omoile faces a separate three-count charge of alleged unlawful acceptance of gifts.

Led in evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Gurumnaan said investigations revealed that Emefiele allegedly exploited his position as CBN governor to create difficulties for businesses seeking access to foreign exchange. This forced some operators into special arrangements to obtain the funds. He cited the alleged involvement of Emefiele's staff, Monday Osazuwa, and Omoile in the collection and transfer of money from a company to the former CBN governor.

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One example, he said, was how a company had to pay millions of dollars to the first defendant through his staff, Monday Osazuwa. Osazuwa admitted receiving about 17 million dollars from the company and giving it to the second defendant, who later took the money to the first defendant. Gurumnaan also cited the case of Source Computer. He alleged that the company's managing director was compelled to pay money to Emefiele before its contract fees could be released.

Properties Allegedly Linked to Emefiele

The investigator listed several properties allegedly acquired by Emefiele through associates. He argued their value was beyond what he could legitimately have earned as CBN governor. He identified a factory under construction in Agbor, Delta State, Emefiele's hometown, which he said has been forfeited to the Federal Government. Another property was a block of eight flats on Adekunle Lawal Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The witness alleged it previously belonged to the Nigerian Printing and Minting Company, where Emefiele served as board chairman, and he sold it to himself. The property has also been forfeited to the government. Gurumnaan further told the court that investigators recovered a warehouse in Ogun State, on the outskirts of Lagos, allegedly belonging to the former CBN governor. He said the warehouse contained several containers estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of naira.

Other properties listed included an 11-storey building under construction in Ikoyi, comprising approximately 94 luxury flats, and an industrial park under construction in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos. He also said an estate of about 750 housing units was recovered in the Lokogoma District of Abuja.

Additionally, the EFCC recovered a set of twin duplexes in Lekki Phase 1 and two mansions in Queens Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos. The witness said the EFCC had obtained several court judgments resulting in the forfeiture of assets allegedly linked to Emefiele and valued at hundreds of billions of naira. During the investigation, Gurumnaan said Emefiele's statement was recorded by the special operation team he led.

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Defence Challenges Witness Testimony

He said Emefiele was allowed to respond to some findings but did not address the allegations. The defence teams challenged the admissibility of the testimony. They argued that the prosecution was introducing allegations and facts not contained in the proof of evidence served on the defendants. Emefiele's lead counsel, Ojo Olalekan (SAN), argued that the prosecution could not introduce additional facts through its witness without first filing and serving supplementary proof of evidence.

He relied on Section 251 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015. Counsel to Omoile, Kazeem Gbadamosi, aligned with the objection. He argued that the investigating officer's testimony should be restricted to findings relevant to the charges before the court. In response, Oyedepo maintained that the evidence was relevant to the prosecution's allegation that Emefiele used proceeds of gratification to acquire properties beyond his legitimate sources of income.

Judge Overrules Prosecion Objection

He argued the defendants would not suffer prejudice, as they could challenge the evidence during cross-examination. In his ruling, Justice Oshodi overruled the objection, relying on the Supreme Court decision in Ugwuma v. The State (2018). The decision recognised the right of an investigating officer to testify about what he personally saw, witnessed or discovered during an investigation.

The judge allowed Gurumnaan to continue his testimony while preserving the defence's right to cross-examine him. In further proceedings, the witness sought to tender a certified true copy of a Supreme Court judgment relating to some properties mentioned in his testimony. The defence again objected, arguing the document had not been sufficiently disclosed ahead of the proceedings to enable them to prepare their response.