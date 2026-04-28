Emefiele Urges Court to Close Case if Witnesses Fail to Appear

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, requests the Abuja court to end the prosecution’s case if remaining witnesses are not presented, citing repetitive testimony and questioning the completeness of the investigation into alleged $6.3 billion election fund fraud.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria , Godwin Emefiele , is intensifying his legal strategy in the ongoing trial concerning allegations of procurement fraud and financial crimes.

During a recent hearing at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Emefiele’s legal team formally requested the court to consider closing the prosecution’s case should the remaining witnesses fail to appear at the next scheduled hearing. This request stems from the defense’s argument that the prosecution has already presented a substantial number of witnesses, primarily investigators, whose testimonies largely reiterate similar information.

The defense contends that further repetition would not contribute meaningfully to the proceedings and would unnecessarily prolong the trial. The core of the prosecution’s case revolves around a 20-count charge accusing Emefiele of criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, and obtaining money under false pretenses. A significant portion of the allegations centers on funds purportedly allocated for international election observers during the 2023 general election.

The latest court session featured testimony from an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the agency leading the prosecution. This investigator revealed that approximately $6.3 billion was released from the Central Bank under Emefiele’s leadership for election-related expenses. Critically, the investigator asserted that the approval documents for these funds contained forged signatures, specifically alleging that the signatures of former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, were falsified.

Forensic analysis, according to the investigator, corroborated this claim of forgery. However, a crucial point emerged during cross-examination by the defense. The investigator conceded that the signature attributed to Emefiele himself had not been subjected to the same forensic verification process. This admission immediately became a focal point for the defense, which questioned the thoroughness of the investigation and the overall credibility of the accusations leveled against their client.

The defense team emphasized that the prosecution’s reliance on investigators, rather than direct witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the alleged events, weakens their case. They argued that the continued presentation of similar investigative testimony serves only to delay the proceedings without adding substantive evidence. Emefiele’s legal representatives reiterated their plea for the court to compel the prosecution to either promptly present their remaining witnesses or to close their case if they are unable to do so.

They maintain that a fair and efficient trial necessitates a focused presentation of evidence and that the current trajectory risks turning the proceedings into a protracted and unproductive exercise. The presiding judge, while acknowledging the arguments presented by both sides, advised both the prosecution and the defense to reserve their final arguments for a later stage. The court also instructed the prosecution to exert all possible efforts to secure the attendance of their remaining witnesses at the next hearing.

The case was subsequently adjourned, leaving the fate of the prosecution’s case hanging on the availability of these crucial witnesses and the court’s ultimate assessment of the evidence presented. The outcome of this trial carries significant implications, not only for Emefiele’s future but also for the broader landscape of financial governance and accountability within Nigeria.

The allegations of forged signatures and misappropriated funds raise serious questions about the integrity of the processes surrounding the 2023 elections and the oversight mechanisms within the Central Bank. The defense will likely continue to challenge the evidentiary basis of the prosecution’s claims, focusing on the lack of forensic verification of Emefiele’s signature and the reliance on indirect testimony.

The next hearing is expected to be pivotal in determining whether the prosecution can strengthen its case or whether the court will grant the defense’s request to close the proceedings





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