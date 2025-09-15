Emefiele Granted Access to Forensic Experts for Examination of Evidence in CBN Trial

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has been granted permission by the Lagos High Court to engage forensic experts to examine WhatsApp conversations and a mobile device presented as evidence in his ongoing corruption trial. Justice Rahman Oshodi ruled that the defense can conduct an independent forensic review with safeguards in place to protect the integrity of the evidence.

The Special Offences Division of the Lagos High Court in Ikeja has granted the application of former Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) Governor, Godwin Emefiele , to engage forensic experts to examine WhatsApp conversations and a mobile device marked “iPhone 2” that were tendered as evidence in his ongoing trial.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, in his ruling, held that the defendant had the right to conduct an independent forensic review provided safeguards were in place to protect the integrity of the evidence. He ordered that the inspection of the evidence be conducted in the presence of the representatives of all parties in the case, with each party allowed no more than one lawyer and one forensic expert. The court also directed that the process be supervised by a court representative and conducted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on September 24 and 26, 2025. Emefiele, who is facing a 19-count charge alongside co-defendant Henry Omoile, is accused of abuse of office, receiving gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, and fraudulent property transactions involving $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion. At the proceedings of June 24, 2025, just before the court’s annual vacation, Emefiele through his lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olalekan Ojo had challenged the authenticity of the digital messages presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against him. The former CBN boss told the court that he would need to engage a forensic expert to confirm the veracity of the evidence. His lawyer argued that the forensic analysis is necessary to verify the credibility of the evidence, which plays a critical role in the case being prosecuted by the EFCC. He said: 'My Lord, we are requesting permission to conduct a forensic analysis of the mobile device and the messages extracted therefrom in order to verify their authenticity and integrity. The defence is seeking the leave of the court to call a forensic expert to examine both the mobile device and printed conversations allegedly linked to the defendants.' In opposing the application, the EFCC counsel, Chinenye Okezie told the court that the defendant had failed to meet the procedural requirements for such an application. Okezie also submitted once such an exhibit has been admitted into evidence, the court assumes custody of the item and it must remain intact until the conclusion of the trial. She stressed that the defence had not provided adequate details about the forensic process, including the name of the lab, the qualifications or experience of the personnel to conduct the analysis, or the expected duration of the examination. 'The defendants have not offered any options of accredited forensic labs for the court to consider,' Okezie noted. 'We urge the court to direct the Director of the Forensic Department of the Commission to nominate a certified forensic laboratory if the application is to be granted,' Okezie added. She also stated that there must be a proper chain of custody to ensure the device isn’t tampered with and it is returned to the court upon conclusion of the exercise. 'Any examination should be conducted in the presence of a qualified expert to be nominated by the prosecution. This is to prevent any tampering and to guarantee the integrity of the process,' Okezie added. In his ruling today, Justice Oshodi also ruled that the chain of custody of Exhibit E (iPhone 2) must be preserved and that the exhibit must remain in the court’s custody at all times. The court then adjourned the matter to October 7 and 8, 2025, for continuation of trial, and October 9, 2025, for the testimony of the alleged victim. At the court proceedings of May 27, 2025, an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Alvan Gurumnaan, who is testifying as the 8th Prosecution Witness, had told the Court how the former CBN Governor, allegedly received a total of $17.1 million in cash through a proxy, for three years. The EFCC subsequently tendered in evidence, all documents gathered in relation to these transactions. Through his lawyers, the former CBN Governor then indicated his readiness to subject to forensic inspection all the documents and exhibits tendered





