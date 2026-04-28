Emefiele Fraud Trial: Court Summons Key Witnesses

Justice Hamza Muazu has subpoenaed Jim Obazee and Eloho Okpoziakpo to testify in the $6.23 million fraud trial of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. The witnesses are expected to provide evidence related to the controversial Naira redesign policy and clarify their involvement in the investigations leading to the charges.

The legal battle surrounding former Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) Governor Godwin Emefiele continues to unfold as Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court has issued subpoenas compelling two crucial witnesses, Jim Obazee and Eloho Okpoziakpo , to appear and testify in the ongoing fraud trial.

The scheduled court date is April 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., with the judge’s order stipulating that the witnesses remain available for all subsequent proceedings until the case reaches its conclusion. This development marks a significant step in the prosecution’s efforts to build a case against Emefiele, who faces a 20-count amended charge brought forth by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

These charges encompass a range of serious financial crimes, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office, and conspiracy to obtain money through deceptive means. The alleged fraud amounts to $6.23 million, a substantial sum that underscores the gravity of the accusations leveled against the former CBN governor. The significance of these two witnesses lies in their direct involvement in the investigations that ultimately led to the charges against Emefiele.

Justice Muazu’s subpoena specifically directs Obazee and Okpoziakpo to present evidence pertinent to the case, with a particular emphasis on newspaper publications detailing the highly contentious Naira redesign policy implemented during Emefiele’s tenure. This policy, which involved the introduction of newly designed Naira notes and the simultaneous withdrawal of older versions, sparked considerable public debate and economic disruption.

The court believes that the witnesses can provide critical clarification regarding the rationale behind the policy, its implementation, and any potential irregularities that may have occurred. The inclusion of newspaper publications as requested evidence suggests the prosecution intends to demonstrate public awareness and the potential impact of the policy, potentially linking it to the alleged financial misconduct. The EFCC is aiming to establish a clear connection between Emefiele’s actions, the Naira redesign, and the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The prosecution will likely use the witnesses’ testimonies to paint a picture of deliberate actions taken to benefit certain individuals or entities at the expense of the Nigerian economy. This case is part of a broader series of legal challenges facing Emefiele, reflecting a concerted effort by the current administration to address allegations of financial impropriety within the CBN.

The prosecution’s strategy appears to be focused on meticulously building a case based on documentary evidence and witness testimonies, aiming to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Emefiele engaged in criminal activities while in office. The outcome of this trial could have far-reaching implications, not only for Emefiele personally but also for the reputation of the CBN and the overall integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

The public is keenly watching the proceedings, eager to understand the full extent of the alleged misconduct and to see justice served. The court’s insistence on the witnesses’ continued availability throughout the trial indicates the complexity of the case and the anticipated length of the proceedings. The prosecution will likely present a substantial amount of evidence, and the defense is expected to vigorously challenge the allegations.

The trial promises to be a landmark case in Nigerian legal history, setting a precedent for the prosecution of high-profile individuals accused of financial crimes. The focus on the Naira redesign policy adds another layer of complexity, raising questions about the motivations behind the policy and its potential connection to the alleged fraud. The court’s decision to compel the witnesses to testify underscores the importance of their potential contributions to uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability





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Godwin Emefiele EFCC CBN Fraud Trial Naira Redesign Jim Obazee Eloho Okpoziakpo Justice Hamza Muazu

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