Elon Musk said he felt foolish for spending nearly $500 million on Republican candidates in the 2026 midterms after Democrats regained control of both chambers of Congress.

Elon Musk said he felt foolish for spending nearly $500 million on Republican candidates during the 2026 midterm elections after Democrats made significant gains and reclaimed control of both chambers of Congress.

Musk Admits Spending Too Much on Republicans

Musk made the admission during a virtual interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, saying he would have spent less if he could go back. I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, or maybe it would have been much worse without that, he said. The Tesla chief executive added that the outcome showed money alone could not determine the results of American elections.

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It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money, he said. You can put a lot of money into an election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that was the case here. If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money. According to ABC News, Musk spent heavily on key Republican races during the election cycle, hoping to help the party retain its Senate majority.

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However, Democrats won several contests across the country and regained control of both chambers of Congress. Musk put all his eggs in the Republican basket for this year's midterms. He donated only to the Republican Party, which lost badly in the House and Senate. A lot of his contributions passed through the Senate Leadership Fund and America PAC.

A large share of his spending went to Texas, his adopted home state and the headquarters of his companies Tesla and SpaceX, which are now likely to face greater regulatory scrutiny. He said he should have spent less on candidates such as Texas Republican Ken Paxton, on whom he spent over $212 million for the Senate seat. Paxton lost to Democratic state lawmaker James Talarico.

Moderate Views Distance Musk from MAGA Movement

Republican candidate and incumbent governor Greg Abbott also lost the gubernatorial election to Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa. During the interview, Musk sought to distance himself from the Make America Great Again movement associated with President Donald Trump, describing his political views as moderate. I think I am ideologically quite moderate, although I do not think I have any kind of extreme political views, he said.

Asked about his association with MAGA, Musk said he did not identify with what he described as blind loyalty to Republican Party policies. I am not MAGA. I am not sure what MAGA means. If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly do not have that.

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I think there are positives and negatives in both parties. Musk has been a prominent supporter of Trump and Republican candidates, including during the 2024 presidential election, when he described himself as dark gothic MAGA at a Trump rally in New York City. His relationship with Trump later came under strain over the Republican tax and spending legislation promoted by the White House, following Musk's involvement in the administration's efforts to reduce government spending.

DOGE Efforts Ended Before 2026 Midterms

He led federal spending and workforce cuts through the US Department of Government Efficiency in 2025, an initiative that fell short of its $1 trillion goal and later ended in 2026. Despite the disagreement, Musk continued to support Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 midterms, including through substantial financial contributions. He also commented on the election of Democrat Gina Hinojosa as Texas governor, expressing confidence that she would govern moderately.

I do not think she is sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I have heard about her, I think things will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor, Musk said. The 2026 midterm elections saw Democrats make significant gains, winning control of both chambers of Congress and ending the Republicans' hold on the Senate and House of Representatives.

Musk, who appeared virtually from China, where he is accompanying President Donald Trump to the APEC Summit, admitted he had little to show for the huge sum he spent on the election. The world's richest man and only trillionaire said the results showed that American elections are not just about money.