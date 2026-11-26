Elon Musk pledged two SpaceX shares to every American child, one from the company and one personally, worth nearly $18bn based on the company's latest closing price.

Elon Musk has pledged to give every child in the United States two shares in SpaceX, doubling the offer he first announced in October. The billionaire said one share would come from the rocket company and the other from him personally.

Musk announced the pledge in a post on X, the social media platform he owns. He wrote: Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally. The announcement followed a statement by SpaceX on Wednesday that it would donate one newly issued Class A share to every active Trump Account. Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts established for American children.

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Musk Matches SpaceX Share Donation

SpaceX said Musk would personally match the number of shares donated by the company. It was not immediately clear whether Musk's personal contribution would also be restricted to children with active Trump Accounts. The White House said in October that nearly 70 million such accounts had been opened. Citing Reuters, SpaceX plans to transfer its shares in December.

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Musk said his personal contribution would be made in June 2027, when his share lock-up period expires. The combined pledge is estimated to be worth nearly $18bn, based on SpaceX's closing share price of $127.44 on Wednesday. There are around 73 million people under the age of 18 in the United States, according to 2024 data from the Census Bureau. At the $127.44 closing price, the total value of the gift would be about $18.6 billion.

Musk had previously announced in October that he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America next year. He described that pledge as the first of several planned donations. The latest promise doubles the original commitment. SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell has also separately pledged more than two million of her own shares to children under the initiative.

Elon Musk Recommends Holding Shares

Musk recommended that recipients hold on to the shares. He said: I recommend holding on to your shares. Musk claimed SpaceX could be worth about a million times the current global economy if it succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun's energy. Musk is the founder and chief executive of several technology companies, including electric vehicle maker Tesla, aerospace company SpaceX and artificial intelligence company xAI.

He acquired Twitter in 2022 and later rebranded the platform as X. Through SpaceX, founded in 2002, Musk has pursued the development of reusable rockets and spacecraft, with the long-term ambition of making human life multi-planetary. The company has become a major contractor for NASA and plays a central role in the US commercial space industry. The company's Starship megarocket reached orbit for the first time in September, a milestone for the spacecraft central to Musk's ambition to colonize Mars.

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Musk, who is among the world's richest people, has also made major political donations and publicly supported Donald Trump. He briefly served in the Trump administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency before leaving the role in 2025. Musk's fortune and influence span multiple sectors, from electric vehicles to social media and space exploration.

The share pledge is one of the largest personal giveaways ever announced by a private individual, though its final value will depend on SpaceX's performance and any future changes to the plan.