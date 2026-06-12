Elon Musk Becomes First Person to Cross $1 Trillion Net Worth Threshold

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has become the first person in history to cross the $1 trillion net worth threshold, according to CNN. This milestone was achieved after SpaceX priced its initial public offering at $135 per share, significantly boosting Musk's estimated fortune to just over $1 trillion.

SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has become the first person in history to cross the $1 trillion net worth threshold, according to CNN.

This milestone was achieved after SpaceX priced its initial public offering at $135 per share, significantly boosting Musk's estimated fortune to just over $1 trillion. The company's shares, trading under the ticker symbol SPCX on the Nasdaq, climbed to $165 shortly after markets opened, roughly 22 per cent above the IPO price. This surge in share value lifted SpaceX's valuation above $2 trillion, further cementing Musk's position as one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Before the listing, Musk was already worth an estimated $813 billion, a fortune more than twice the size of the planet's second-richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, valued at approximately $288 billion, according to Forbes. Musk's net worth now exceeds the combined wealth of the next three names on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

At its current valuation, SpaceX ranks as the sixth-largest publicly traded company in the United States, behind only Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. SpaceX is the parent company of Starlink, the satellite internet service, which is profitable and growing, as well as xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company that operates the Grok chatbot. The success of SpaceX has not only propelled Musk to new heights of wealth but also underscores the company's growing influence in the global space industry.

With its innovative approach to space exploration and satellite technology, SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of what is possible and has become a major player in the industry. The company's valuation of over $2 trillion is a testament to its success and highlights the significant potential for growth and expansion in the space industry.

As the world continues to explore new frontiers in space, SpaceX is poised to play a major role in shaping the future of space exploration and development.





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