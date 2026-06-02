Electoral Crisis Deepens as Amended Act Disqualifies Dozens of Lawmakers

The resumption of plenary by the National Assembly has brought to the forefront the significant impact of the amended Electoral Act on lawmakers. The Act's stricter rules on party membership and candidate nominations have led to the disqualification of dozens of serving senators and members of the House of Representatives.

The National Assembly 's resumption of plenary after a four-week recess has brought to the forefront the significant impact of the amended Electoral Act on lawmakers.

The Act's stricter rules on party membership and candidate nominations have led to the disqualification of dozens of serving senators and members of the House of Representatives. Among those affected are lawmakers who recently defected from opposition parties and sought APC tickets, including Benson Agadaga, Garba Maidoki, and Banigo Ipalibo. The disqualification stemmed from the Electoral Act (Amendment) Act, 2026, which prohibits politicians from changing political parties after membership registers have been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The amendment to Section 83 has had a profound impact on the political fortunes of many lawmakers, with some losing return tickets and others prevented from contesting due to the provisions of the amended Electoral Act. Despite the upsets, several serving senators and members of the House of Representatives have successfully secured return tickets. Those who have secured renomination include Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele.

The House of Representatives has witnessed even greater political casualties, with more than 50 members reportedly losing their return tickets across several states. Among the notable casualties is Julius Ihonvbere, majority leader of the House, who failed to secure the APC ticket for Owan Federal Constituency in Edo State after finishing third in the primary election.

The upsets have significantly altered the political fortunes of many lawmakers, with dozens losing return tickets and others prevented from contesting due to the provisions of the amended Electoral Act. The crisis of electoral trust has deepened, with many lawmakers and citizens questioning the fairness and transparency of the electoral process. The National Assembly's resumption of plenary has brought to the forefront the need for electoral reforms to address the issues of party membership and candidate nominations.

The amended Electoral Act has highlighted the need for a more robust and transparent electoral process that ensures the integrity and credibility of the electoral process. The upsets have also underscored the importance of party primaries and the need for a more inclusive and transparent process that ensures the participation of all stakeholders.

The crisis of electoral trust has far-reaching implications for the stability and legitimacy of the democratic process, and it is imperative that the National Assembly takes immediate action to address the issues raised by the amended Electoral Act





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Electoral Act Party Membership Candidate Nominations Lawmakers Disqualification National Assembly Electoral Reforms

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