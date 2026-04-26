Electoral Act 2026: Concerns Raised Over Discretionary Powers Regarding Ballot Papers

A new provision in the Electoral Act 2026 allows presiding officers to accept ballot papers without official marks if 'satisfied' with their origin, sparking fears of potential fraud and manipulation. Former INEC official Mike Igini has criticized the clause as a dangerous reintroduction of a previously removed contentious element.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) is facing scrutiny over a newly identified provision within the Electoral Act 2026 . This provision, detailed in Section 63, grants presiding officers significant discretion in accepting or rejecting ballot papers that lack the official marks mandated by the electoral body.

Mike Igini, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) with INEC, has voiced strong concerns, labeling the section as a 'dangerous' reintroduction of a previously contentious clause. He argues that the wording of the law opens the door to potential manipulation and the acceptance of fraudulent ballot papers. Section 63(1) explicitly states that ballot papers without the official mark should not be counted.

However, subsection (2) introduces a caveat: if the returning officer is convinced that the unmarked ballot paper originated from a legitimate book of ballot papers issued to the presiding officer for that specific polling unit, they are authorized to count it regardless. Igini’s primary objection lies with the term 'satisfied.

' He contends that this subjective criterion provides presiding officers with excessive power, potentially allowing them to accept ballot papers lacking essential security features based on their personal judgment. This, he warns, creates a fertile ground for politicians to exploit the system by printing counterfeit ballot papers that could be deemed 'satisfactory' by unscrupulous officials.

The concern stems from a historical precedent; a similar provision, contained in Section 49 of the 2010 Electoral Act, was a source of debate for two decades before finally being removed in the 2022 Act. Its reappearance in the 2026 Act is therefore viewed as a significant setback. Igini emphasized the ambiguity of the 'satisfaction' condition, questioning what objective criteria a presiding officer would use to determine the legitimacy of an unmarked ballot paper.

He fears this ambiguity will be exploited to validate illegally printed ballots. Further complicating the matter, a comparative analysis of Section 63 in both the 2022 and 2026 Electoral Acts reveals no substantial changes to the core provision. Claims that the clause was removed in 2022 and then reintroduced are inaccurate; the only difference lies in a minor grammatical shift from using 'if' to 'where' in subsection (2).

This discrepancy in reporting has fueled further debate and underscores the importance of accurate information dissemination regarding electoral laws. The potential ramifications of this provision are substantial, raising fears about the integrity of the 2027 elections. Igini’s warning is a call for heightened vigilance and a thorough review of the law to mitigate the risk of electoral fraud. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges in safeguarding the electoral process and ensuring that elections are free, fair, and credible.

The re-emergence of this contentious clause necessitates a robust discussion among stakeholders – INEC, lawmakers, political parties, and civil society organizations – to address the concerns and prevent potential abuse. The focus must be on strengthening the security features of ballot papers and establishing clear, objective criteria for verifying their authenticity, thereby minimizing the discretion afforded to presiding officers and bolstering public confidence in the electoral system.

The implications extend beyond the technical aspects of ballot paper validation; they touch upon the fundamental principles of democratic governance and the right of citizens to participate in a transparent and trustworthy electoral process





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