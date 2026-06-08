Elder Statesman Regrets Gowon's Omission of Historical Truths

Nigeria's former head of state retired General Yakubu Gowon has been accused of intentionally omitting fundamental truths regarding the genocide against the Igbos during the Nigeria versus Biafra war from 1967 to 1970. Elder statesman Dr Chike Obidigbo has expressed regret over Gowon's actions saying that at the age of 90 the former Head of State should have taken a cue from former military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida by addressing all the webs of deceit or uncertainty surrounding the events that led to his conflict with Lt Col Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu shortly after the Aburi Accord was established.

Elder statesman Dr Chike Obidigbo has expressed regret that Nigeria 's former head of state retired General Yakubu Gowon intentionally omitted fundamental truths regarding the genocide against the Igbos during the Nigeria versus Biafra war from 1967 to 1970.

He stated that at the age of 90, the former Head of State should have taken a cue from former military President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida by addressing all the webs of deceit or uncertainty surrounding the events that led to his conflict with Lt Col Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu shortly after the Aburi Accord was established. Obidigbo who mentioned that he took time to reflect on the significant historical lessons presented in Gowon's My Life of Duty & Allegiance before making his remarks observed that the entire biography resembled a command narrative designed to reflect a personal stance on the contentious issues that contributed to Nigeria's troubled framework.

He noted that Gowon failed to include the essential facts and truths concerning the most significant historical challenge that has affected Nigeria's political economy. Obidigbo also stated that Gowon prioritised loyalty to the institution over the nation. He further observed that one aspect that Gowon should have expanded upon is the reality that Biafra and the attempted secession by the Eastern Region was not originally Ojukwu's concept.

According to Obidigbo, Ojukwu was a casualty of unforeseen circumstances and the unintended repercussions of the pogrom in Northern Nigeria that led to the conflict. He also stated that Ojukwu informed his visitors that given the itinerant nature of his people Nigeria provided them with the necessary space to conduct their affairs.

Additionally, Ojukwu conveyed to his visitors that he lacked the resources and adequate materials to wage a full-scale war against Nigeria which was collaborating with Britain and other Western allies. He concluded that any discussions regarding the fate of oil at that time were not only premature but also decisions that he could not make alone.

The British agents assured Ojukwu of their complete support including funding weapon supplies and the immediate release of the accumulated royalties that Shell was withholding from Ojukwu. Obidigbo noted that this was the point at which the British agents assured Ojukwu of their complete support





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Nigeria Biafra Igbo Genocide History

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Dr Chike Obidigbo Regrets Former Head of State's Silence on Biafra GenocideDr Chike Obidigbo, convener of Igbochukwu Organisation, has expressed regret that Nigeria's former head of state, retired General Yakubu Gowon, deliberately kept away the basic truths about the genocide against Igbo during the 1967 to 1970 Nigeria versus Biafra war. He believes that at 90, Gowon should have cleared all cobwebs of deceit or doubts about the events that culminated in his disagreement with Lt Col Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

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