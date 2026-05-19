El-Rufai Trial

The trial of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, took a dramatic turn after a Department of State Services (DSS) witness testified in the Federal High Court in Abuja that the agency had intercepted phone conversations belonging to National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, through a television interview he granted on Arise Television. The witness, whose identity was concealed by the court, appeared as the first prosecution witness in the ongoing trial. The court heard that the former governor made statements during the interview that the DSS considered as confessional and that the conversation was later copied into a flash drive and preserved as part of the prosecution's evidence.

The trial of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, took a dramatic turn after a Department of State Services (DSS) witness testified in the Federal High Court in Abuja that they had intercepted phone conversations belonging to National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, through a television interview he granted on Arise Television.

The witness, whose identity was concealed by the court and identified only as 'APC', appeared as the first prosecution witness in the ongoing trial. Led in evidence by prosecuting counsel, Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), the DSS operative stated that they monitored the television programme after receiving intelligence that El-Rufai would appear on the show. According to the witness, El-Rufai made statements during the interview that the DSS considered as confessional.

The court heard that the interview was later copied into a flash drive and preserved as part of the prosecution's evidence. The prosecution subsequently tendered the flash drive and a certificate of compliance before the court. El-Rufai's lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), did not object to the move. Following the admission, the court approved an application by the prosecution for the video interview to be played openly in court.

El-Rufai, dressed in a blue agbada, watched the footage from the dock alongside lawyers and other observers present in court. During the interview shown in court, El-Rufai spoke extensively about an incident involving DSS operatives at the Abuja airport after his return from Egypt and alleged that security officials attempted to force him to accompany them without presenting any formal invitation.

He further alleged that the attempt to arrest him was ordered by the NSA and that security agencies were being used against him for political reasons. The former governor also challenged anyone to present evidence of corruption against him after years in public office. The court adjourned the matter due to technical issues with the audio quality of the video





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Federal High Court Department Of State Services (DSS) National Security Adviser (NSA) Phone Tapping Illegal Interception Video Interview Bola Tinubu Political Pressure Corruption Allegations Former Governor Interview Tried Declaratory Amended Charges Court Proceedings Abuja Airport Security Officials Political Alignments

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