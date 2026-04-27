El-Rufai's Bail Hearing Adjourned; Re-Detained by ICPC

A Federal High Court in Kaduna has adjourned the bail hearing for former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai. He was immediately re-detained by ICPC officials after the court appearance, following a month-long detention related to charges of financial mismanagement and money laundering.

The legal proceedings surrounding former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai continue, with a Federal High Court in Kaduna State postponing the hearing of his bail application to Wednesday.

The adjournment occurred on Tuesday, March 31st, during a session presided over by Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa. Following the court appearance, El-Rufai’s legal representative, Ukpong Abang (SAN), confirmed the postponement but refrained from disclosing the specific reasons behind the decision. Abang stated he was unable to provide details due to ongoing legal work and the need to file further responses to the court. This development adds another layer to the complex legal battle El-Rufai is currently facing.

Adding to the dramatic turn of events, immediately after exiting the courtroom, El-Rufai was taken into custody by agents of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). He was transported away in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle, signaling a continuation of his detention. This action follows a month-long period of detention by the ICPC, during which El-Rufai has been accused of serious financial misconduct.

The charges against him include ten counts related to alleged mismanagement of funds, the unlawful conversion of public property, and money laundering offenses. The timing of these proceedings is particularly sensitive, occurring just days after the burial of his mother, Hajiya Umma, who passed away after a short illness in Cairo, Egypt. Her funeral took place on Sunday, March 29th, in Abuja, and was attended by numerous prominent figures and political leaders.

The former governor had been temporarily released on compassionate grounds by the ICPC on Friday, March 27th, to allow him to attend his mother’s funeral. This brief period of freedom allowed him to participate in the mourning and burial rites.

However, his reappearance in court and subsequent re-detention indicate that the ICPC is pursuing its investigation with considerable diligence. The case has garnered significant public attention, given El-Rufai’s prominent political profile and the gravity of the allegations against him. The legal team is now focused on preparing its responses and arguments for the rescheduled bail hearing, aiming to secure his release while the investigation proceeds.

The court’s decision on the bail application will be a crucial moment in the case, potentially influencing the trajectory of the legal proceedings and the former governor’s immediate future. The public and legal observers are keenly awaiting further developments in this high-profile case, which raises important questions about accountability and the rule of law. The charges leveled against El-Rufai are substantial and, if proven, could have significant consequences.

The investigation and subsequent legal battles are expected to continue for some time, with the outcome remaining uncertain. The focus now shifts to the arguments presented during the bail hearing and the court’s assessment of the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense. The case underscores the importance of transparency and due process in addressing allegations of corruption and financial impropriety





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