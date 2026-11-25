Nasir El-Rufai testified in his phone-tapping trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, denying he owned interception equipment and calling his tapped remark political rhetoric.

A Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied intercepting telephone conversations or asking anyone to do so of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Testifying in his ongoing phone-tapping case at the Federal High Court, Abuja, as evidence-in-chief, El-Rufai told Justice Joyce Abdulmalik that he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls and had no technical knowledge of how to do so. Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the former governor also denied having access to the NSA's communication networks or devices.

Also read El-Rufai denies tapping Ribadu's phone in Abuja court, calls remark political rhetoric

Political rhetoric denial phone tapping

He maintained that his comments during an interview on a National Television in February were political rhetoric and not an admission that he had intercepted Mr Ribadu's telephone. I used we to refer to opposition politicians. When I said tapped, it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling. It was rhetorical and exaggerated.

My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish, he told the court. El-Rufai began his defence on Wednesday after Justice Abdulmalik, on October 26, dismissed his no-case submission and ruled that the State Security Service (SSS) had presented sufficient evidence to require him to answer the charges.

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The case followed an interview El-Rufai granted Arise Television's Prime Time programme on 13 February 2026, a day after security operatives attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from Cairo, Egypt. During the interview, El-Rufai accused Mr Ribadu of ordering the attempted arrest. He said he knew about the directive because they had listened to a telephone conversation in which the NSA instructed security operatives to arrest him.

Defence centers equipment expertise lack

The former governor's defence centres on his claim that he lacks both the equipment and the technical expertise to carry out telephone interception. He told the court he has never owned such devices and has no access to the NSA's communication systems. Justice Abdulmalik's October 26 ruling that the SSS had presented sufficient evidence means El-Rufai must now present his defence against the charges. His testimony on Wednesday marked the formal start of that defence.

El-Rufai's legal team, led by Paul Erokoro (SAN), took him through his evidence-in-chief, during which he repeatedly denied the allegations of phone tapping. The case continues at the Federal High Court in Abuja.