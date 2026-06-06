Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai's media aide alleges that his principal's eye condition is worsening in ICPC detention and that the agency has refused to provide medical treatment, raising human rights concerns.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the media aide to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai , has alleged that his principal is suffering from a deteriorating eye condition while in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC ).

In a statement released on Friday, Adekeye expressed deep concern that despite El-Rufai's worsening eye situation, the anti-graft agency has denied him access to medical treatment. According to Adekeye, the former governor complained of swollen, reddish, and itchy eyes and demanded urgent medical attention. Family members who visited El-Rufai in detention reported the condition to ICPC officials, seeking immediate intervention.

'Two ICPC officials checked and saw the condition of his eyes. This was expected to prompt either a hospital check or that a doctor would be summoned to attend to him.

However, no medical attention was arranged. Rather, one Henry, believed to have been seconded to the ICPC from another agency, falsely informed a family member that El-Rufai did not wish to see a doctor,' Adekeye said. He added, 'The ICPC persists in treating him as if he is without rights and is undeserving of a duty of care while in their custody.

' El-Rufai was initially detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and money laundering during his tenure from 2015 to 2023. After receiving administrative bail from the EFCC, he was immediately rearrested by ICPC agents on February 18, 2026, and has since remained in its custody.

The ICPC has obtained multiple extensions of his remand order, and in March 2026, the agency arraigned El-Rufai alongside one other individual before the Federal High Court in Kaduna on a 10-count charge. The charges include allegations of misappropriation of public funds, illegal acquisition of properties, and awarding contracts to companies in which he had interests. El-Rufai has denied all charges, with his legal team arguing that the case is politically motivated.

The allegations of medical neglect have raised concerns among human rights groups and political observers. El-Rufai, a prominent political figure in Nigeria, served as governor of Kaduna State for two terms and was a key ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari. His supporters have accused the ICPC of violating his fundamental rights, including the right to healthcare.

The ICPC has not issued an official response to Adekeye's claims, but sources within the agency suggest that standard medical protocols are being followed. However, family members insist that El-Rufai's condition requires urgent specialist attention, as his eyes have become increasingly swollen and painful. The development adds a new layer of complexity to an already high-profile case, which has drawn attention to the use of prolonged detention in Nigeria's anti-corruption campaigns.

Critics argue that such tactics undermine the rule of law, while the government maintains that due process is being followed. As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on El-Rufai's health and the broader implications for justice in the country





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