El-Kanemi Warriors and Ikorodu City Reach President's Federation Cup Final

A comprehensive report on the semi-finals of the 2026 President's Federation Cup, detailing El-Kanemi Warriors' path to another final and Ikorodu City's historic giant-killing run. It also previews the women's quarter-final fixtures set for June 18, 2026.

El-Kanemi Warriors and Ikorodu City have advanced to the men's final of the 2026 President's Federation Cup after semi-final victories. El-Kanemi Warriors , three-time champions, secured their place with a dominant performance, while Ikorodu City continued their remarkable giant-killing run by defeating Nasarawa United 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

This marks Ikorodu City's first appearance in the final, a historic achievement for the Lagos-based club. Nasarawa United's loss extends their frustrating history in the competition, having also fallen short in the 2021 final at the same venue.

The women's competition quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, with matches at various centres: Sunshine Queens vs Confluence Queens in Benin City at 1 p.m., Rivers Angels vs FC Robo Queens in Benin City at 4 p.m., Heartland Queens vs Ibom Angels in Aba, and Edo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons in Anyigba. Tunde Eludini, the author, is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES and holds a degree in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University





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President's Federation Cup El-Kanemi Warriors Ikorodu City Nasarawa United Rivers Angels FC Robo Queens Sunshine Queens Confluence Queens Heartland Queens Ibom Angels Edo Queens Nasarawa Amazons Quarter-Finals Semi-Finals Penalties Football Nigeria

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