Ekiti State University defeated the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan to win the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists Basin Evaluation Competition in its first outing. The victory supports a five-year vision to make the Department of Geology Africa's best.

Ekiti State University has won the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Exploration ists Basin Evaluation Competition in its maiden appearance. The university defeated several institutions including the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan to emerge as the overall champion.

The winning team was made up of three students from the Department of Geology. They are Lawrence Blessing Ayomide, Makanjuola Peter Ayomide and Adeniyi Favour Olaoluwa. The Head of the Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Peter Omotayo, announced the feat in a statement on Monday. He said the achievement is a boost to the institution's ambition to become Africa's leading university in geology within five years.

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Chancellor Dr Tunji Olowolafe Vision

The university's Chancellor, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, is driving the five-year vision to position EKSU's Department of Geology as the best in Africa. The statement said the feat aligns with his support for the department. The Tunji Olowolafe Foundation has invested significantly in the department's academic and operational environment. It provided a brand-new 11-seater bus and five high-performance computers with monitors.

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The foundation also provided a large-format colour poster printer for the departmental workstation and a fifth-generation HP laptop. It supplied colour printing and photocopying equipment for the Head of Department's office. Other items include a 6.2KVA inverter with solar panels, a 55-inch Hisense smart television, a projector for postgraduate classes and Starlink internet connectivity. The foundation's human capital investment is equally significant.

It sponsored six students and two lecturers to the 2025 NAPE Mini Conference at Kwara State University, where EKSU finished fourth. It subsequently supported eight students and a lecturer to attend the 44th NAPE Conference at Eko Hotel, Lagos. The statement said this provided opportunities for academic engagement and exposure to developments in the petroleum exploration industry.

Olowolafe Foundation Human Capital Development

The foundation also sponsored the Head of the Department of Geology, Professor Adeyinka Aturamu, on a leadership programme at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Abuja. The statement read that beyond physical infrastructure, the foundation has prioritised human capital development through sponsorships for students and lecturers. It said this supports participation in professional conferences and academic engagements. The Olowolafe Foundation has set a five-year target to improve teaching, research and students' exposure to modern geological practices.

To meet the target, Olowolafe promised sustained investment in research and modern laboratory facilities. He also pledged investment in industry partnerships and the development of highly skilled academic personnel. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Babatola Ayodele, assured continued institutional leadership. Ayodele said the university will keep investing to build the academic capacity required to realise its continental ambition.

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With the Vice-Chancellor providing institutional leadership and the foundation sustaining its strategic interventions, EKSU is laying the groundwork for a new chapter in African geoscience education. The latest victory by the three students is a significant endorsement of the department's growing capabilities. For EKSU, this is a victory to celebrate and an ambition gathering momentum. It may be only the beginning of what the university is destined to achieve.