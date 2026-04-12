EKSU Celebrates Excellence and Announces Strategic Initiatives

Ekiti State University (EKSU) recognized outstanding graduates and unveiled significant educational initiatives at its 30th convocation ceremony. The event highlighted the university's commitment to academic excellence, technological advancement, and career development for its students.

During the 30th convocation ceremony, Olowolafe emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. He highlighted the Foundation's commitment to this principle, citing the previous year's convocation where each of the 200 Ekiti State University ( EKSU ) graduates who achieved First Class Honours received a Five Hundred Thousand Naira cash prize. This initiative, Olowolafe clarified, is not a philanthropic gesture but a demonstration of the institution's values.

The message conveyed is clear: exceptional performance at EKSU will be acknowledged, celebrated, and financially supported. He noted that the beneficiaries of this year's awards, approximately 83 first-class graduates, would also be invited to join the Tunji Olowolafe (TOF) First Class Graduate Club, signifying a continued relationship beyond graduation. This demonstrates a commitment to nurturing these graduates and providing them with ongoing opportunities. The goal is to cultivate a community of high-achieving alumni, fostering connections and support that will benefit the graduates throughout their careers. Furthermore, Olowolafe outlined several major educational interventions planned for the university. One significant project is Project Digi-Teach EKSU, which aims to equip all 650 lecturers with 100% digital proficiency. This initiative underscores the institution's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in education, enhancing the teaching capabilities of its faculty, and ensuring a modern learning environment for the students. Digital literacy is a critical skill in today's world, and by investing in this area, EKSU is preparing its educators to effectively impart knowledge in the digital age. This strategic investment in technological infrastructure is aimed at not only improving the quality of teaching but also in facilitating more dynamic and engaging learning experiences for students, preparing them for the demands of the modern workplace and the future of education. The university understands the importance of technology and the vital role it plays in transforming higher education. In addition to these internal improvements, Olowolafe announced a landmark partnership with Springpod, a London-based careers platform. This collaboration promises to offer EKSU students free virtual work experience opportunities with renowned global firms such as Amazon, Barclays, Deloitte, and Rolls-Royce. This presents an invaluable opportunity for students to gain practical experience, develop their professional skills, and build their resumes while still in school. By providing these virtual work experiences, EKSU is bridging the gap between academic learning and the practical realities of the professional world. The partnership enhances students' employability and helps them make informed decisions about their career paths, providing them with a competitive edge in the job market. The presence of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, alongside top government officials, traditional rulers, and representatives from diplomatic missions, underscored the significance of the convocation ceremony and the importance of the university's contributions to the state and the broader educational landscape. This represents a dedication to producing well-rounded graduates capable of thriving in a global environment and underscores the university’s commitment to preparing its students for success





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EKSU Convocation Excellence Scholarship Digital Proficiency Work Experience Springpod Amazon Barclays Deloitte Rolls-Royce Education University

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