Ekiti Traditional Rulers Pledge Support for Peaceful Governorship Election

Traditional rulers in Ekiti State have reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and credible governorship election scheduled for June 20. The Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Adejimi Adu-Alagbado, pledged the readiness of traditional rulers to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure a hitch-free election.

Traditional rulers in Ekiti State have reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and credible governorship election scheduled for June 20. The Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers , Oba Adejimi Adu-Alagbado, pledged the readiness of traditional rulers to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure a hitch-free election.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, was at the council chambers to seek the cooperation and support of the monarchs in promoting peace and stability before, during and after the June 20 governorship election in the state. The traditional council pledged its readiness to work with INEC in the interest of peace in their various domains and the state, adding that it is their desire to have a smooth, peaceful, credible, free and fair election across Ekiti State on June 20.

Oba Adewole, speaking with The PUNCH after the meeting, said that the INEC chairman came to appeal to them as fathers of the land to support INEC in conducting a successful election. He urged them to encourage their people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards so that they can come out to vote on election day and vote peacefully according to their conscience.

The INEC chairman assured the traditional rulers of the commission's preparedness and sought their support in preserving the peace and democratic integrity of Ekiti State. He informed them that INEC was on its second readiness assessment visit to the state, reviewing logistics, technology and security arrangements ahead of the election. The traditional rulers told him that they are working across their domains and praying that the election will be peaceful and devoid of any crisis.

They also pledged to work with INEC in the interest of peace in their various domains and the state, and to have a smooth, peaceful, credible, free and fair election. The traditional rulers also advised the INEC commission to remain an unbiased umpire and to seek divine guidance in their undertakings. They assured the INEC chairman that all obas and their people are ready and committed to a hitch-free election.

The governorship election in Ekiti State is scheduled to hold on June 20, and the traditional rulers have pledged their support to ensure a peaceful and credible election. The INEC chairman has assured the traditional rulers of the commission's preparedness and has sought their support in preserving the peace and democratic integrity of Ekiti State.

The traditional rulers have pledged to work with INEC in the interest of peace in their various domains and the state, and to have a smooth, peaceful, credible, free and fair election. They have also advised the INEC commission to remain an unbiased umpire and to seek divine guidance in their undertakings. The governorship election in Ekiti State is a crucial one, and the support of the traditional rulers is seen as crucial to its success.

The INEC chairman has assured the traditional rulers of the commission's preparedness and has sought their support in preserving the peace and democratic integrity of Ekiti State. The traditional rulers have pledged to work with INEC in the interest of peace in their various domains and the state, and to have a smooth, peaceful, credible, free and fair election. They have also advised the INEC commission to remain an unbiased umpire and to seek divine guidance in their undertakings.

The governorship election in Ekiti State is scheduled to hold on June 20, and the traditional rulers have pledged their support to ensure a peaceful and credible election. The INEC chairman has assured the traditional rulers of the commission's preparedness and has sought their support in preserving the peace and democratic integrity of Ekiti State.

The traditional rulers have pledged to work with INEC in the interest of peace in their various domains and the state, and to have a smooth, peaceful, credible, free and fair election. They have also advised the INEC commission to remain an unbiased umpire and to seek divine guidance in their undertakings





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