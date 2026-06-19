Ekiti State Political Unity and Influence of Former Governors

Explains the unprecedented alignment of four former governors in Ekiti State behind the same governorship candidate, highlighting the influence of their collective backing and the symbolism of political unity.

SPECIAL REPORT: Day Akwa Ibom market burned because a fire truck had no fuel Editorial Friday Sermon: Allah Muharram, Ashurah and how Allah destroys the tyrant leader pharaoh (Fir’aun)!

, By Murtadha Gusau The quiet work of becoming: Why Africa needs leaders who are more present than performative, By Nqobile Pamela Xaba SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Sokoto’s fight against polio vaccine hesitancy SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Friday Sermon: Allah Muharram, Ashurah and how Allah destroys the tyrant leader pharaoh (Fir’aun)! , By Murtadha Gusau The quiet work of becoming: Why Africa needs leaders who are more present than performative, By Nqobile Pamela Xaba For perhaps the first time since Ekiti State was created in 1996, four former governors—Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi—have publicly rallied behind the same governorship candidate.

Voters prepare to elect a governor on Saturday, one of the most remarkable features of the campaign season has been the unprecedented alignment of the state’s political heavyweights behind incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji. As the state’s first elected governor in the Fourth Republic, serving a single term between 1999 and 2003, Mr Adebayo, son of a former military governor of the defunct Western State, Adeyinka Adebayo, established many of the administrative and institutional foundations upon which subsequent governments have built.

Although he has largely retreated from frontline partisan politics, he remains one of the state’s most respected political elders. His influence today may not be measured by campaign rallies or political structures but by the respect he commands among traditional rulers, professionals, civil servants and older members of the progressive political family.

His administration is credited with stabilising the newly created state, earlier run by the military, and laying the groundwork for governance structures that have endured for more than two decades. Like many political leaders, however, his tenure on the Alliance for Democracy ticket was not without challenges. He lost his re-election bid in 2003 amid public dissatisfaction over economic conditions and governance concerns.

For many conservative and elite voters, Mr Adebayo’s support serves as reassurance that Mr Oyebanji represents continuity within the state’s progressive tradition. Ayodele Fayose represents grassroots political energy. No former governor arguably enjoys the same level of name recognition among ordinary Ekiti residents as Mr Fayose. The two-term governor, who served from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2014 to 2018, built his political brand around direct engagement with the masses.

His political style often transcended party lines, earning him supporters beyond his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he remains one of the state’s most influential figures. His administrations are remembered for road construction projects, social intervention programmes and a political style that emphasised accessibility to ordinary citizens. His career, however, has also been marked by controversies, including political confrontations, governance disputes and his impeachment during his first tenure—an action later nullified by the court.

Despite remaining a PDP chieftain, Mr Fayose has repeatedly declared support for the APC governor, arguing that performance should take precedence over party affiliation. Speaking during a recent radio programme broadcast across Ekiti State, the former governor made his position unmistakably clear.

‘Ekiti comes first before any political affiliation. We were Ekitis before any political party. If you believe in me and believe I represent your interests, come out on June 20 and vote for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to complete his second term. He is a gentleman who has performed very well.

’ Mr Fayose dismissed suggestions that his support was motivated by political patronage, insisting that his endorsement was based solely on what he described as the governor’s achievements in office. He also revealed plans to campaign across the state’s three senatorial districts in support of Mr Oyebanji





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ekiti State Political Unity Former Governors Influence Symbolism Campaign Season Performance Party Affiliation Direct Engagement Administrative Foundations Political Style Respect Challenges Achievements Political Controversies Impeachment Performance Political Patronage Ekitis Political Elders Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage Political Structures Political Family Political Style Political Controversies Political Patronage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ekiti election will be transparent, credible and inclusive — State RECEkiti State REC, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, assures voters of a transparent, credible, and inclusive governorship election on June 20. Learn about INEC's prep

Read more »

Election Food Inducement Video Sparks Outrage in Ekiti StateA resident of Ekiti State released a video showing small packets of tomato paste and noodles allegedly distributed by APC to influence voters ahead of the governorship election. The video drew criticism and mockery online. INEC warns against inducements. APC has not commented.

Read more »

Media Bodies Urge Safety and Neutrality Ahead of Ekiti State ElectionThe International Press Centre and the Centre for Media and Society have issued a comprehensive advisory to journalists covering the upcoming Ekiti State governorship election, emphasizing professional ethics, safety protocols, and accreditations. The briefing highlighted the critical role of independent media in holding elections accountable, addressed potential security challenges, and announced partnership plans with local police to protect news crews. Both organizations underscored the democratic significance of safeguarding press freedom and urged cooperative engagement between reporters and security forces.

Read more »