Ekiti State Launches 'Operation Comb the Bush' to Combat Criminal Activities

Ekiti State security agencies have initiated a joint operation, 'Operation Comb the Bush,' in response to rising security concerns in neighboring states and as a proactive measure to enhance safety and prevent criminal activities within the state. The operation involves coordinated bush combing, clearance of criminal hideouts, and increased police presence, with a particular focus on preventing kidnapping, cattle rustling, and attacks on public infrastructure. The initiative aims to protect residents, especially farmers, and ensure a secure environment for economic activities.

Ekiti State security agencies have launched a joint operation, “Operation Comb the Bush,” aimed at enhancing safety and preventing criminal activities within the state. The operation comes as a response to intelligence reports indicating intensified security offensives against criminal elements in neighboring states such as Kwara, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun, as well as parts of northern Nigeria. These offensives have reportedly put pressure on criminal groups in those areas, potentially leading them to seek refuge in the Southwest, thereby posing a threat to Ekiti State .

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Falade Adegoroye, addressed the joint patrol team at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti, highlighting the need for this proactive measure to safeguard lives and property. The operation will involve coordinated bush combing, clearance of criminal hideouts, increased visibility policing, and raids across identified flashpoints, with a particular focus on border communities. The primary goal is to prevent crimes such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, vandalism, and attacks on public infrastructure and worship centers. Furthermore, the operation aims to create a secure environment for farmers returning to their farms with the commencement of the rainy season, by denying criminal elements access to forests and rural settlements.

The police commissioner emphasized the importance of discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights during the operation, assuring residents that it would be conducted responsibly and in accordance with global best practices. He also commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his commitment to prioritizing security and providing essential support, logistics, and an enabling environment for security agencies to effectively carry out their duties. This support has been crucial in strengthening the fight against crime and ensuring the safety of lives and property throughout the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana, lauded the operation as a proactive step to sustain peace and security in the state, reflecting the governor's foresight in addressing emerging threats before they escalate, particularly given the developments in neighboring states. The government continues to invest in intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, and logistics support for security outfits, with this operation being part of a broader strategy to prevent criminal elements from finding safe haven in Ekiti. The Oyebanji administration is committed to keeping Ekiti safe, secure, and conducive for economic activities and peaceful coexistence, urging citizens to provide credible information to support security agencies in their efforts.

The operation is a direct response to the increasing security challenges in neighboring states, primarily driven by banditry and kidnapping. The security agencies aim to prevent the spillover of criminal activities into Ekiti State by establishing a robust security presence, conducting thorough patrols, and targeting potential hideouts. The focus on border communities is particularly important, as these areas often serve as entry and exit points for criminal elements. By actively patrolling and securing these areas, the security agencies hope to deter criminals from entering the state and disrupting the peace. The emphasis on protecting farmers and ensuring a secure environment for agricultural activities is also significant, as it recognizes the importance of agriculture to the local economy and the vulnerability of farmers to criminal activities. The operation aims to create a secure environment that allows farmers to carry out their activities without fear of attacks or theft, thus contributing to food security and economic stability.

The success of “Operation Comb the Bush” hinges on the collaboration and cooperation between various security agencies, including the police, and the active support of the residents. The Commissioner of Police’s call for discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights is critical for maintaining public trust and ensuring that the operation is carried out effectively and ethically. The emphasis on intelligence gathering highlights the importance of proactive measures in identifying and neutralizing criminal threats before they materialize. The Governor’s consistent support for security agencies and his investment in resources underscore the government’s commitment to providing a secure and stable environment for its citizens. The involvement of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters further demonstrates the commitment from the government to keeping the state safe. The success of the operation would not only improve security and prevent crime, but also contribute to a sense of safety and security among residents, leading to improved economic activities and a peaceful environment for all. It's about protecting livelihoods, ensuring public safety and maintaining a secure atmosphere for economic development to thrive





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