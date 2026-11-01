Ekiti State Issues Letters to 1,522 New Healthcare Workers to Boost Primary Care

Ekiti State Government begins issuing appointment letters to 1,522 new junior healthcare workers. The move aims to strengthen primary health care services and address staffing shortages across the state.

The Ekiti State Government has officially commenced the issuance of appointment letters to the first batch of 1,522 newly recruited junior healthcare workers. This significant initiative is designed to strengthen service delivery across primary healthcare centres throughout the state. The recruitment exercise marks a critical step toward improving essential medical services at the grassroots level for residents across all communities.

Addressing Healthcare Staffing Shortages

Dr Funke Ogunbunmi, who serves as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency, described the recruitment as a major intervention. She emphasized that this move is crucial for addressing persistent manpower shortages in the region. By filling these critical gaps, the government aims to improve the quality and accessibility of essential healthcare services for the general populace.

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In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, Ogunbunmi commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for approving the recruitment. She noted that this decision demonstrates the governor's firm commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of residents. The investment in this sector reflects a strategic focus on building a robust healthcare infrastructure that serves the needs of the state's population.

Recruitment Scope and Worker Categories

The recruitment exercise includes successful candidates in several key categories, including Laboratory Assistants, Health Assistants, and Health Attendants. These roles are vital for the operational efficiency of frontline health facilities. Ogunbunmi explained that adequate staffing is essential for building a functional, responsive, and accessible healthcare system that can effectively meet residents' medical needs.

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She stated that the new personnel will significantly enhance the capacity of primary healthcare facilities. This improvement in capacity is expected to lead to better healthcare outcomes for the state. The agency remains committed to ensuring that these recruits contribute meaningfully to the overall health infrastructure and service delivery in Ekiti State.

Logistics of Appointment Distribution

The process for issuing appointment letters began on Wednesday, October 28, at the agency's registry in Ado Ekiti. The distribution is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, November 3. To ensure an orderly collection and verification process, the 1,522 candidates are being attended to in daily batches of approximately 300 individuals.

Successful candidates have been directed to report to the registry from 10 am on their designated days. They are required to bring original copies of their credentials for immediate verification. The agency has made it clear that appointment letters are being released only after all required documents have been thoroughly verified to prevent any discrepancies.

Requirements for Successful Candidates

The agency has advised successful candidates to carefully check the released list of names. It is imperative that they comply with the stated requirements to facilitate a smooth collection process. This includes ensuring they have the correct original documents ready for inspection on their assigned dates.

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By implementing these strict verification measures, the Ekiti State Government aims to maintain transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process. This structured approach ensures that only qualified personnel are integrated into the healthcare system. The ultimate goal is to deliver high-quality medical services to every community within the state.

This initiative underscores the administration's dedication to public health improvement. With 1,522 new workers joining the workforce, primary healthcare centres will be better equipped to handle patient loads. The expansion of the healthcare workforce is expected to reduce wait times and improve the overall patient experience.

As the recruitment process continues through November 3, the agency remains focused on ensuring all logistical aspects are managed effectively. The timely integration of these workers will allow primary healthcare facilities to resume full operational capacity. This development is a positive indicator of the state's commitment to sustainable health sector development.