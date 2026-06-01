Ekiti State Government Renews Fight Against Female Genital Mutilation

The Ekiti State Government, in collaboration with UNFPA, has launched a training program for health educators to intensify the campaign against female genital mutilation (FGM). Officials warn of prosecution for perpetrators and highlight the severe health consequences and human rights violations associated with the practice.

The Ekiti State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eradicating female genital mutilation (FGM) and all forms of gender-based violence within its borders. This pledge was made during a two-day training program for health educators and assistant health educators, organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with the Ekiti State Ministry of Health.

The event, held in Ado Ekiti on a Saturday, aimed to strengthen advocacy efforts and accelerate the abandonment of the harmful practice. Dr Oyebanji Filani, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Olusola Gbenga-Igotun, delivered a strong message condemning FGM as a practice with no health benefits. He questioned why mothers continue to subject their daughters to this procedure despite its well-documented consequences, urging perpetrators to desist immediately.

The commissioner warned that the government would prosecute anyone found culpable under the law, emphasizing that FGM often leads to immediate and long-term complications, including severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, and infections such as HIV, hepatitis, and other blood-borne diseases. He reiterated that FGM is internationally recognized as a violation of human rights due to its harmful effects on women and girls.

The training sessions were designed to equip health educators with the knowledge and tools necessary to take the campaign against FGM to their workplaces and communities, sensitizing residents on the urgent need to end the practice. Participants were encouraged to use their influence to educate families and community leaders about the dangers of FGM and to promote alternative rites of passage that do not involve cutting.

Agnes Oyeniran, the UNFPA representative, highlighted the psychological trauma caused by FGM, including anxiety and depression. She noted that the practice also increases the risk of prolonged labor, perineal tears, postpartum hemorrhage, emergency caesarean sections, and infertility resulting from infections that damage reproductive organs and block the fallopian tubes. Oyeniran called on health educators and other stakeholders to intensify campaigns in churches, mosques, community meetings, and other social gatherings to reach a wider audience.

She stressed that ending FGM requires a collective effort from all sectors of society, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society organizations. The State Gender Officer, Mrs Dupe Amodu, added that the World Health Organization and other global health bodies classify FGM as a violation of human rights and a major public health concern. She expressed concern that the practice continues to cause severe immediate and lifelong complications, including psychological trauma, sexual dysfunction, and infertility.

Amodu pointed out that excessive bleeding from FGM can lead to anemia and complications during labor and childbirth, which may contribute to maternal and infant mortality. She urged health workers to report cases of FGM to the authorities and to support survivors with medical and psychological care.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr Dapo Olatunbosun commended the organizers for their commitment to ending FGM and pledged to support efforts aimed at ensuring the anti-FGM message is widely disseminated across the state. He emphasized that health educators play a critical role in changing societal norms and that they would use their positions to advocate for the protection of girls and women.

The training also covered legal frameworks and policies related to FGM, including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, which prohibits the practice in Nigeria. Participants were trained on how to engage with community members and how to provide support to survivors. The Ekiti State Government has demonstrated its dedication to protecting the health and rights of women and girls through these initiatives, and the collaboration with UNFPA is a significant step towards achieving a FGM-free society.

The campaign against FGM is part of broader efforts to eliminate gender-based violence and promote gender equality in the state. Health educators are expected to return to their communities and continue the work of educating and mobilizing residents to abandon FGM entirely. The state government will monitor progress and continue to support advocacy activities through its ministries and agencies





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Female Genital Mutilation Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Health Education Human Rights

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