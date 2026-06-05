Ekiti State Government has declared zero tolerance for smoking, vaping, and nicotine use, warning that it will intensify efforts to protect youths from tobacco addiction and its health consequences.

Ekiti State Government Declares Zero Tolerance for Smoking , Vaping , and Nicotine Use . The government has warned that it will intensify efforts to protect youths from tobacco addiction and its health consequences.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, stated this during a stakeholders' engagement organised to commemorate the 2026 World No Tobacco Day in Ado Ekiti. The programme was organised by the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa under the theme, Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction.

The Commissioner lamented the rising prevalence of smoking and substance abuse among youths, stressing that government efforts alone would not be enough to address the challenge. He called on parents, religious leaders and community stakeholders to actively educate young people on the dangers of tobacco and nicotine addiction. According to him, second-hand smoke also poses serious health risks to non-smokers who live or work around smokers. Prevention begins at home, he said.

Parents, religious leaders and community stakeholders must become advocates. We must continue to educate our children and young people about the dangers of smoking and nicotine addiction before they become victims, he added. The Director of Public Health Services, Dr Abayomi Ibrahim, described tobacco use as one of the leading causes of preventable diseases and deaths worldwide. He said that smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke significantly increase the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory illnesses and other life-threatening conditions.

Ibrahim noted that tobacco addiction affects virtually every organ in the body and can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, infertility, pregnancy complications, diabetes and various forms of cancer. He identified weak enforcement mechanisms, inadequate funding, limited data systems and the growing appeal of emerging tobacco products among youths as major challenges confronting tobacco control efforts in the state. Ekiti remains one of the first states in Nigeria to enact a smoke-free law, he said.

However, it is time to strengthen and review the legislation to align with global best practices and emerging realities in tobacco control. The Assistant Executive Director of CAPPA, Zikora Ibeh, warned that the tobacco industry was increasingly targeting young people through products such as vapes, heated tobacco products and nicotine pouches. She noted that the products were often attractively packaged, flavoured and promoted on social media to make them appear fashionable and harmless.

Ibeh said findings from recent research conducted by CAPPA showed that many users of vaping products had never smoked conventional cigarettes before becoming addicted to nicotine through flavoured alternatives. She urged the state government to strengthen regulations on the advertising, promotion, sponsorship and online sale of tobacco-related products, particularly those targeted at minors. The tobacco industry has moved beyond conventional cigarettes, she said. Today, vapes, nicotine pouches and other emerging products are being aggressively marketed, especially to young people.

These products are designed to mask the dangers of nicotine addiction and create a new generation of users, she added





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Ekiti State Government Smoking Vaping Nicotine Use Tobacco Addiction

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