Deputy Governor Funmilayo Afuye expressed praise for the high voter participation in Ikere Local Government Area, highlighting the efforts of voters, electoral authorities and security agencies in ensuring a smooth and orderly voting process. She emphasized the significance of the commendable turnout as a positive development for the state's democratic engagement and concluded her remarks with optimism about the election's overall quality.

Ekiti State has witnessed a remarkable level of civic engagement as the governor's election progressed, with an unprecedented turnout observed across the state's polling units.

The deputy governor of the state, Funmilayo Afuye, who stands as the vice‑candidate for the ruling party, took the opportunity to publicly commend the concerted effort of voters who lined up early and with great enthusiasm. In her remarks, she highlighted how the community came together on the day of voting, underscoring a sense of patriotism and civic duty that was palpable in every corner of the state.

The deputy governor noted that her visit to the Atiba/Aafin Ward 1 polling unit, located in the Ikere Local Government Area, at 8:50 a.m., offered her a firsthand view of the crowd's orderly conduct and the robust enthusiasm that permeated the environment. Beyond the emotive reflection on the turnout, the deputy governor also pointed to the structural success behind the scenes, thanking the election management body for their meticulous preparation and support.

She specifically praised the Independent National Electoral Commission for its diligence, as well as the state's security agencies, who had ensured a smooth voting experience free from intimidation or interference. Afuye went on to underscore that such disciplined performance from electoral authorities has set a new benchmark for electoral processes in the region, and she expressed optimism that this election could potentially become the most well‑run in Ekiti's history.

Her remarks were grounded in a broader belief that a disciplined and participatory voting pattern signals a stronger democratic fabric, one that the state government is committed to nurturing and sustaining in future election cycles. Over the course of the day, the deputy governor's comments were echoed across local media, drawing attention to the revitalised momentum of the political landscape in Ekiti.

While her confidence in the victory of the incumbent governor is clear, the decisive factor being highlighted is the empowerment and engagement of ordinary citizens. By acknowledging collective agency and recognising the contributions of electoral bodies, Afuye's statements reinforce the notion that elections are a collaborative act, achieved through the confluence of voter commitment, robust institutional support, and shared civic values.

Her message, therefore, serves not only as praise but also as a call to action for citizens and officials alike to continue fostering a culture of informed engagement and democratic responsibility moving forward





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ekiti State Voter Turnout Governorship Election APC INEC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ekiti State Governor Election: High Voter Card Collection Ahead of PollsEkiti State prepares for off-cycle governorship election with 97.1% PVC collection. Governor Biodun Oyebanji seeks re-election among 14 candidates, including challengers from various professional backgrounds. Voter enthusiasm remains high, but turnout remains uncertain.

Read more »

Ekiti governorship election: Over one million voters to decide next governorEkiti State voters head to the polls to elect a governor for the next four years. Incumbent Biodun Oyebanji of the APC is seeking a second term, with the main opposition from PDP's Oluwole Oluyede. The election, involving 14 candidates, will be held across 2,445 polling units and is seen as a key test for INEC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Read more »

Deputy Governor Afuye Casts Vote, Hails Peaceful Conduct in Ekiti ElectionEkiti State Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye voted early in the governorship election, praising voter turnout and the impartiality of INEC and security agencies. She expressed confidence in a landslide victory for Governor Oyebanji.

Read more »

#EkitiDecides2026: Isan-Ekiti violence not linked to Ekiti electionThe police chief stated that efforts were ongoing to contain and de-escalate the tension, while voting continued in the state as scheduled.

Read more »