Ekiti State Condemns Eda Oniyo Attack, Launches Joint Security Operation

The Ekiti State Government has strongly condemned the recent attack on Eda Oniyo in Ilejemeje LGA, deploying a joint security operation involving the Army, Police, and Amotekun to apprehend the perpetrators and rescue any abducted individuals. The government assures residents of its commitment to safety and security and urges cooperation with security agencies.

The Ekiti State Government has issued a strong condemnation of the recent violent attack that occurred in Eda Oniyo , located within the Ilejemeje Local Government Area.

Describing the incident as deeply heinous and entirely unacceptable, the government has mobilized a comprehensive security response aimed at apprehending those responsible and restoring peace to the affected community. A coordinated joint operation, bringing together the resources and expertise of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Amotekun Corps, is currently underway. This collaborative effort signifies the seriousness with which the state government views the attack and its determination to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

The announcement of this response was formally delivered through a statement released on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, underscoring the government’s commitment to transparency and public awareness during this critical time. The government has expressed its deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss and hardship as a result of this tragic event. It has firmly assured all residents of Ekiti State of its unwavering dedication to maintaining a secure environment throughout the region.

This commitment extends beyond immediate response measures and encompasses a broader strategy to prevent future incidents and address the underlying factors that may contribute to insecurity. The government has emphasized that every possible avenue will be explored in the pursuit of justice, leaving no stone unturned in the efforts to rescue any individuals who may have been abducted during the attack and to bring the perpetrators to account for their actions.

To facilitate effective on-the-ground coordination, a high-powered security delegation, spearheaded by Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd. ), the Special Adviser on Security Matters, has been dispatched to the affected area. This delegation will work closely with local security forces to oversee the ongoing operations and ensure a cohesive and strategic approach to the situation.

Furthermore, the government has authorized the immediate deployment of the 148 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, accompanied by its Commanding Officer, to Eda Oniyo and surrounding areas. This deployment represents a significant increase in security presence and demonstrates the government’s resolve to quell any further unrest and protect the local population.

In addition to the deployment of personnel, full-scale surveillance operations have been activated to meticulously monitor the environment, track the movements of potential suspects, and proactively prevent any further breaches of security. Security operatives are currently engaged in intensive search and rescue operations, working tirelessly to locate any missing persons and provide assistance to those affected by the attack.

Recognizing the vulnerability of border communities and areas adjacent to forest zones, the government has issued a cautionary advisory against late-night activities, including vigils. Individuals or groups planning to convene such activities are strongly encouraged to notify the relevant security agencies in advance, allowing for the provision of adequate protection and ensuring the safety of participants. This proactive measure aims to mitigate the risk of further incidents and maintain a heightened state of security awareness.

The Ekiti State Government has also appealed to all citizens to actively cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist in the ongoing operations. This collaborative approach, fostering trust and open communication between the government, security forces, and the public, is considered essential to effectively address the security challenges facing the state.

The government has once again reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the well-being of all residents and ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act are swiftly apprehended, prosecuted, and brought to justice, sending a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated in Ekiti State





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Ekiti State Eda Oniyo Attack Security Nigerian Army Police Amotekun Ilejemeje Condemnation Joint Operation

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