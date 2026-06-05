Ekiti State and CAPPA Join Forces to Combat Youth Tobacco and Nicotine Addiction

Ekiti State Government partners with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa to strengthen tobacco control, addressing rising nicotine product use among youth. Stakeholders emphasize enforcement, education, and regulation of emerging products like e-cigarettes and vapes during World No Tobacco Day events.

The Ekiti State Government has partnered with Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa ( CAPPA ) to enhance tobacco control advocacy and address the rising use of tobacco and nicotine products, especially among young people.

This collaboration was highlighted during a stakeholders' engagement in Ado Ekiti, held to mark the 2026 World No Tobacco Day under the theme 'Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction.

' The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Sola Gbenga-Igotun, voiced deep concern about the increasing exposure of children and youths to tobacco and emerging nicotine products. She described tobacco and nicotine use as a severe public health threat that is destroying the future and called on all stakeholders to become advocates and speak out against it.

Gbenga-Igotun warned that many nicotine products are odourless and difficult for parents to detect, noting that children as young as seven, eight, and nine are already victims. The Director of Public Health, Dr Abayomi Ibrahim, outlined the state's plan to review its tobacco control framework to tackle new products like shisha and e-cigarettes. He noted achievements such as the 2012 Smoke-Free Law and the 2025 Ado Ekiti Declaration, which made the state capital a smoke-free city.

However, challenges remain, including weak enforcement, inadequate funding, youth attraction to nicotine products, tobacco industry interference, and limited data. Ibrahim advocated for stronger enforcement through training, dedicated funding, youth-focused interventions like school campaigns and peer education, deeper community engagement with traditional and religious leaders, and improved monitoring systems.

Zikora Ibeh, Assistant Executive Director of CAPPA, praised Ekiti State's commitment and warned that tobacco companies are aggressively targeting young people with appealing alternatives like vapes and nicotine pouches marketed in colourful packaging and sweet flavours. She urged authorities to tighten regulations on these emerging products. The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, represented by Permanent Secretary Dr Sunday Omoya, emphasized collective action to expose the appeal of tobacco and nicotine and support control efforts.

The event included representatives from religious bodies, security agencies, environmental health officers, and local government. Tobacco use is a leading preventable cause of death globally, and recent years have seen growing concerns about the popularity of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches among youth. Ekiti's partnership with CAPPA aims to strengthen tobacco control and protect residents, particularly children and youths, from nicotine addiction





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Tobacco Control Nicotine Addiction Ekiti State CAPPA Youth Smoking E-Cigarettes Vaping World No Tobacco Day Public Health Nigeria

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