Ekiti Police Arrest Two Suspects in Abduction of Council Chairman and Aide

The Ekiti State Police Command has apprehended two suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of Ekiti West Local Council Development Area Chairman Rufus Ige Olorunfemi and Funso Ajayi. The arrests follow an incident where armed men in camouflage abducted the victims and took them to a compound linked to a gubernatorial candidate.

The Ekiti State Police Command has taken into custody two individuals believed to be involved in the conspiracy and abduction of the Ekiti West Local Council Development Area Chairman, Rufus Ige Olorunfemi, and one Funso Ajayi.

The arrests were announced in a statement released by the Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, who detailed the sequence of events leading to the incident. According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Falade Adegoye Micheal, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter, emphasizing that all aspects of the case will be scrutinized to ensure justice is served.

The abduction occurred on June 3, 2026, at approximately 9:00 PM, when three Hilux vehicles carrying armed men dressed in camouflage uniforms intercepted the council chairman and Mr. Ajayi along Anoye Street in Ikere-Ekiti. The victims were forcibly taken to the compound of Dr. Wole Oluyede, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming June 20 election. At the compound, they were subjected to severe physical assault before being released.

The police have confirmed that three suspects are now in custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others who fled the scene. The investigation is proceeding, and the suspects will be charged in court upon its conclusion. The Commissioner of Police has called for calm among the residents of Ekiti State, urging citizens, particularly political party loyalists, to refrain from taking the law into their own hands or inciting violence.

He assured the public that the police are committed to upholding the rule of law, ensuring safety, and protecting the rights of all individuals. This incident has heightened tensions in the region, especially with the gubernatorial election approaching. Community leaders and political analysts have expressed concern over the use of violence in political campaigns, calling on all parties to engage in peaceful and lawful activities.

The police have pledged to maintain neutrality and professionalism throughout the investigation, vowing to bring all perpetrators to justice and prevent further acts of intimidation or aggression. As the case unfolds, the authorities are seeking information from the public that could lead to the arrest of additional suspects, reinforcing the message that criminal behavior, especially in the political arena, will not be tolerated. The state government has also weighed in, condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with the victims.

Officials have reiterated the importance of a free and fair electoral process, urging all stakeholders to cooperate with law enforcement. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing democratic governance in Nigeria, where political violence remains a persistent issue. The police response, including the swift arrests, has been praised by some as a positive step, but there are calls for a deeper investigation into the motivations behind the abduction and the role of political figures.

The coming days are likely to see increased security measures across the state as the election draws near. Meanwhile, the families of the victims have appealed for privacy and patience as they await the outcome of the legal proceedings. This case has drawn national attention, with human rights organizations monitoring the situation closely. They have urged the police to ensure that the investigation is transparent and that the rights of all parties, including the suspects, are respected.

The Ekiti State Police Command has assured the public that they are acting without fear or favor, and that the rule of law will prevail. As the investigation continues, the community remains on edge, hoping for a resolution that restores trust in the security apparatus and the political process. The authorities have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for violence, warning that anyone found guilty will face the full force of the law.

This incident underscores the need for continued vigilance and collaboration between the public and law enforcement to maintain peace and stability during the election period





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Ekiti Abduction Council Chairman Police Arrest Political Violence

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