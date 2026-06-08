Ekiti Police Arrest Two More Suspects in Council Boss Abduction Case, Reject Political Intimidation Claims

Ekiti State Police have arrested two additional suspects in the abduction and assault of a local council chairman and another individual. The police also denied allegations of politically motivated arrests by its Rapid Response Squad ahead of the election, stressing that all actions are based on criminal investigations.

The Police in Ekiti State announced on Monday the arrest of two additional suspects in connection with the abduction and assault of Ikere-West Local Council Development Area Chairman Rufus Olorunfemi and Funso Ajayi .

The police also refuted claims made by Ayodeji Ogunsakin, the People's Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate, that the Command's Rapid Response Squad Unit was intimidating, harassing, and illegally arresting party members ahead of next week's election. Earlier reports had indicated that three suspects were arrested over the weekend following the council boss's abduction in Ikere Ekiti.

According to a statement from Police Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu in Ado Ekiti, the two new suspects, Daramola Sehinde and Oluyede Dapo, were taken into custody on June 6, 2026, by the Command's Violent Crime Response Unit, adding to the three arrested on June 4, 2026. The arrests pertain to alleged conspiracy, abduction, and assault causing harm to Chairman Olorunfemi and Ajayi.

Abutu emphasized that the suspects will be thoroughly investigated and charged, while efforts continue to apprehend other individuals linked to the crime. Regarding the allegations from the PDP candidate, Abutu stated that no illegal arrests occurred and that none were politically motivated or targeted at any party members. The police spokesperson underlined that the suspects were apprehended in relation to the conspiracy, abduction, and assault case.

Reaffirming the Command's dedication to justice, professionalism, and the rule of law, Abutu declared that the police would not be swayed by propaganda, emotional rhetoric, or political tactics from fulfilling their duty to maintain law and order regardless of citizens' political, religious, or cultural backgrounds. State Commissioner of Police Michael Falade urged the public to abide by the law, avoid spreading misinformation, and remain vigilant.

He assured that the Command under his leadership would not partake in unlawful arrests, detentions, or intimidation of any citizen





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Ekiti State Police Abduction Assault Rufus Olorunfemi Funso Ajayi Arrest PDP Ayodeji Ogunsakin Rapid Response Squad Election Conspiracy Michael Falade

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