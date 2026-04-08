Ekiti Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealers in Ado-Ekiti Raid

The Nigeria Police Force in Ekiti State arrested two individuals suspected of dealing in drugs during a raid in Ado-Ekiti, following intelligence reports about illegal drug activities. Several other suspects escaped. The police recovered illicit drugs, a POS machine, a phone, and a power bank. The suspects have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court after further investigation.

In a significant crackdown on illicit drug activities, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Ekiti State have arrested two individuals suspected of dealing in drugs during a raid on a known drug market in Ado-Ekiti . The operation, a proactive measure undertaken by officers attached to the New Iyin Division, was spurred by intelligence reports detailing the illegal drug trade prevalent around the Alade Garage area in Basiri, Ado-Ekiti .

This decisive action underscores the commitment of the Ekiti State Police Command to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain law and order. According to a press statement released on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, the raid resulted in the apprehension of two suspects, identified as Promise Fasola and Ileri-Oluwa Alao, while several other individuals managed to evade capture. The operation was conducted under the direct supervision and directive of the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Falade Adegoroye Micheal, who had earlier issued a mandate to all divisional police officers and tactical units across the state. The directive explicitly instructed them to intensify raids on identified criminal hideouts and areas known for illicit activities. This proactive approach highlights the command's determination to proactively address security concerns and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the citizens of Ekiti State. The arrest signifies a strong message to those involved in illegal activities that such behavior will not be tolerated and that the police are prepared to take decisive action against them.\The raid yielded a substantial haul of evidence, reinforcing the allegations of illegal drug trafficking. The items recovered from the suspects provided concrete proof of their alleged involvement in the illicit drug trade. Among the seized items were significant quantities of suspected illicit drugs, including Colorado, Indian hemp, and Loud. These substances are known to be popular amongst drug users. In addition to the drugs, the police also recovered a Point-of-Sale (POS) machine, an Android phone, and a power bank. The discovery of the POS machine raises questions about the financial transactions involved in the drug trade and suggests a more organized operation than initially anticipated. These items will be crucial pieces of evidence in the ongoing investigation and will be used to build a stronger case against the apprehended suspects. The presence of the mobile phone and power bank suggests the individuals involved were likely attempting to hide their activities from the authorities, using various communication and financial methods to further their illicit activities. The thoroughness of the search and the collection of evidence demonstrates the dedication of the police officers involved in the operation. Furthermore, the recovery of these items offers a glimpse into the methods and tools used by drug dealers, providing valuable insight for future operations and preventative measures. The police are now working to analyze the recovered items to extract as much information as possible that can assist in identifying accomplices and further investigating the extent of the drug distribution network.\Following their arrest, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the illegal sales of drugs. This confession will be an important factor in the subsequent legal proceedings. The police spokesperson, Mr. Abutu, confirmed that the suspects will be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the full extent of their criminal activities and the network involved before being officially charged in court. This meticulous investigation is crucial to ensure that all relevant evidence is gathered and all accomplices are identified and brought to justice. Moreover, efforts are currently underway to apprehend the other suspects who managed to escape during the raid. The police are actively pursuing leads and gathering information to locate and arrest these individuals. The Ekiti State Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to combating crime and has appealed to the residents of the state for their continued support. The Commissioner of Police specifically urged the residents to provide timely and credible information to the police about any criminal activities and hideouts within their communities. Such information is crucial to the success of ongoing security operations and helps the police to effectively address criminal activities. The collaborative effort between the police and the public is considered key to maintaining peace and security within the state. The success of this operation and the ongoing investigation are testaments to the commitment of the Ekiti State Police Command and the cooperation of the community. This positive result serves as a deterrent to other criminals and reinforces the resolve of law enforcement agencies to eliminate illegal drug trade and related criminal activities in Ekiti State





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Drug Trafficking Police Raid Ekiti State Ado-Ekiti Arrests Crime

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