Ekiti PDP Receives Major Boost as Omoyeni Drops Gubernatorial Bid, Endorses Oluyede

Former Accord Party governorship aspirant Omoyeni has withdrawn from the Ekiti State gubernatorial race and pledged support for PDP candidate Dr. Wole Oluyede, promising to bring over 2,000 Accord Party members with him.

In a significant political development in Ekiti State , former Accord Party governorship aspirant Omoyeni has publicly withdrawn from the gubernatorial race and thrown his support behind the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) candidate, Dr. Wole Oluyede .

The announcement was made on Saturday during a political gathering in Ikere Ekiti. Omoyeni explained that his decision was driven by his conviction that Dr. Oluyede is a capable leader who can advance the interests of the people of Ekiti State. He described Oluyede as both a political ally and an elder brother, stating that the candidate's aspiration deserved the backing of all well-meaning citizens.

Omoyeni emphasized his personal connection, referring to the campaign as an "Ikere agenda" and declared, "You are my big brother. This is an Ikere agenda. I am not only withdrawing from the race, but I am also joining you in the PDP to ensure victory in the election.

" Omoyeni, who had previously been the running mate for the Accord Party, further pledged to mobilize his supporters for the PDP. He assured the party that at least 2,000 members of the Accord Party would defect alongside him.

"My people are ready to join you in this party. I promise you they will not be less than 2,000 members. I congratulate you in advance, sir," he stated, highlighting the potential boost in numbers and enthusiasm for the PDP's campaign. In response, Dr. Wole Oluyede, the PDP governorship candidate, welcomed the defection with delight, describing it as a substantial endorsement of his vision for the state.

He commended Omoyeni and his supporters for their courage and patriotism, urging them to translate their endorsement into votes on election day. Oluyede assured the new entrants that the PDP is a party where everyone can realize their political aspirations and promised not to let them down.

"As from today, your interest is my interest. You are now members of our campaign team, and together we will work for the success of our party in the forthcoming election," Oluyede declared. This realignment is expected to considerably strengthen the PDP's position in the upcoming governorship election in Ekiti State





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Ekiti State Governorship Election PDP Wole Oluyede Omoyeni Defection Accord Party Nigerian Politics

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