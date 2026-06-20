Ekiti PDP Governorship Candidate Criticizes BVAS Failure During Voting

Dr. Wole Oluyede, the PDP candidate for Ekiti State governor, reported that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was not functioning properly at his polling unit, leading to slow accreditation and only six voters being processed by mid-morning. He accused INEC of lacking transparency and alleged harassment of his supporters by security agencies.

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede , expressed dissatisfaction with the slow functioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS ) during the voting process.

He cast his vote at Unit 6, Ward 3, Osagburu Family Hall, where the device malfunctioned, resulting in only six persons being accredited by the time voting started at 8:30 a.m. according to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria. INEC officials were observed attempting to fix the machine. Oluyede criticized the electoral process as "nonsense" and noted that this was not the first time the BVAS had failed at his polling unit.

He urged INEC to enhance transparency and condemned alleged harassment of his supporters by security agencies, stating that such actions are undemocratic. He added that while he had voted, he would remain at the polling unit to ensure his supporters could also cast their ballots. Separate reports indicate that INEC ad-hoc staff and materials arrived early for the Ekiti 2026 voting, though the BVAS issues persisted.

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Ekiti PDP Wole Oluyede BVAS INEC Voting Election 2026

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