Ekiti PDP Candidate Challenges Governor to Public Debate, Unveils Policy Agenda

Wole Oluyede, the Peoples Democratic Party's governorship candidate in Ekiti State, has called for a public debate with Governor Biodun Oyebanji ahead of the 2026 election. He presented a policy platform addressing issues such as gratuity payments, healthcare, infrastructure, unemployment, and economic stimulation, emphasizing his readiness for accountability and an issue-focused campaign.

The governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) in Ekiti State, Wole Oluyede , has formally challenged Governor Biodun Oyebanji to a public debate , setting the stage for an issue-driven campaign leading up to the June 20, 2026 gubernatorial election. Oluyede unveiled a comprehensive suite of policy proposals designed to address what he perceives as significant governance deficiencies under the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

This challenge was issued during a crucial strategic meeting with PDP party faithful, representing all 177 wards across the state, convened in Ikere Ekiti. Oluyede articulated that a public debate would serve as an invaluable platform for both candidates to articulate their distinct visions and policy frameworks, thereby empowering the electorate to make a more informed decision at the ballot box. He meticulously identified several critical areas where the current state government has demonstrably fallen short of expectations. These include the persistent and disheartening delays in the payment of retirees' gratuities, a severe lack of accessible and affordable healthcare services for the populace, a dilapidated state of public infrastructure, persistently high unemployment rates, and a palpable absence of effective grassroots economic stimulation initiatives.

To directly confront these pressing issues, Oluyede presented a detailed and transparent plan for gratuity payments, specifically aimed at systematically clearing the existing arrears owed to retired civil servants. He underscored that rebuilding trust in this vital system would significantly enhance the morale and dedication of public servants. Furthermore, he pledged to implement a far-reaching and financially accessible health insurance scheme, meticulously designed to extend its benefits to the most vulnerable segments of the population, with a particular focus on residents in rural and underserved communities.

On the critical front of job creation, Oluyede articulated a clear roadmap for stimulating the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs). This strategy will involve the provision of targeted grants, the establishment of robust vocational training programs, and the fostering of strategic public-private partnerships. He prominently highlighted agriculture and agro-processing as pivotal sectors that possess the immense potential to absorb thousands of unemployed youths, provided they receive adequate funding and effective management.

Oluyede boldly declared, We are ready to be held accountable by Ekiti people. Our plans are practical, measurable, and people-focused. He emphatically conveyed his readiness to engage directly with citizens, answering all their questions and elaborating on his overarching vision for the development and progress of Ekiti State. Addressing recent internal party reconciliation efforts, Oluyede implored all members not to feel marginalized, characterizing these moves as indispensable for fostering unity and ensuring electoral triumph. He urged his supporters to redouble their efforts in grassroots mobilization, stressing the paramount importance of maximizing voter turnout.

Earlier in the proceedings, the factional Chairman of the PDP, Tunji Odeyemi, galvanized the party faithful by advocating for an aggressive 'operation win-your-unit' strategy, emphasizing that success at the local polling unit level would be the definitive determinant of overall victory in the election. Senator Duro Faseyi, a respected party leader and former lawmaker, offered his endorsement, describing Oluyede's nomination as the party's standard-bearer as a divinely ordained event and imploring members to maintain unwavering unity and commitment to the campaign's objectives.

The strategic meeting drew the participation of several key stakeholders, including the Director General of the Oluyede Campaign Council, Makanjuola Ogundipe; former Head of Service, Gbenga Faseluka; former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole; and former lawmaker, Kehinde Odebunmi. These leaders collectively expressed their belief that Oluyede's call for a public debate and an issue-based campaign holds significant potential to shape voter perceptions, particularly as candidates present competing solutions to the multifaceted developmental challenges confronting Ekiti State.





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Ekiti State Election Wole Oluyede Biodun Oyebanji Public Debate PDP

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