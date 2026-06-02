Ekiti Intensifies Security Operations Amid Rising Cross-Border Banditry

Ekiti State ramps up bush-combing and multi-agency patrols after armed bandits kill a pastor and abduct 15 worshippers at a church in a border community. Authorities aim to prevent criminal footholds despite regional insecurity.

The escalating wave of kidnappings, bandit attacks, and violent killings across southwestern Nigeria, particularly in border communities of states neighboring Ekiti , has prompted the state government to intensify security measures to protect lives and property.

Despite sharing borders with Kwara, Kogi, and Ondo states-areas that have become hotspots for criminal activities-Ekiti has managed to maintain relative peace. Residents largely go about their daily routines without fear, but the state has not been entirely immune to incursions. The most alarming incident occurred on April 28, when armed bandits attacked a Christ Apostolic Church in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area, a border community between Ekiti and Kwara.

The assailants stormed an open-air crusade, shot the presiding pastor dead, and abducted approximately 15 worshippers into a nearby forest. Over three weeks later, security agencies continue efforts to secure the victims' release, with families anxiously awaiting news. Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, described the rescue operation as a sensitive security matter, declining to disclose details prematurely.

He explained that a multi-agency bush-combing team, comprising the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence, Amotekun Corps, Department of State Services, and local vigilantes, is working to flush out bandits from border communities and prevent them from establishing a foothold. At the launch of the second phase of the operation in Ado Ekiti, Falade reported that the first phase yielded positive results, pushing back criminals along the borders with Kwara and Kogi.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji approved the continuation to reassure residents of the state's safety despite regional challenges. The operation includes bush-combing, visibility policing, and raids on criminal hideouts, particularly targeting worship centers and farming communities. Retired Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, expressed optimism that the abducted worshippers would be rescued unharmed. He emphasized close collaboration between Ekiti and Kwara security agencies, employing both intelligence and tactical measures.

The operation is delicate, prioritizing the lives of the kidnapped individuals. Ogundana noted that through dialogue and strategic operations, they aim to reunite victims with families, while working with affected communities to prevent future attacks. He described the Eda Oniyo incident as isolated, asserting that Ekiti remains one of the safest states in the region despite growing insecurity in the Southwest.

This claim is supported by recent events in neighboring states, such as a terrorist attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara, which killed three and abducted 38. The coordinated response underscores the seriousness of the security threat and the need for sustained vigilance





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