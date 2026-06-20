Ekiti Gubernatorial Election: APC, PDP, and ADC Project Victory as 1.06 Million Voters to Decide

Major political parties in Ekiti State have expressed strong confidence in winning the upcoming governorship election, each setting ambitious targets for local government wins and vote counts. The APC aims for a landslide across all 16 LGAs and 500,000 votes, while the PDP and ADC each claim leads in at least 10 LGAs. Security and INEC preparations are underway, with parties deploying thousands of agents and civil society observers monitoring. Voters show mixed readiness amid increased commercial activity and a declared holiday.

Ekiti State is poised for its governorship election today, with 1,059,360 registered voters set to decide the next governor. The three major contenders-All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ), and African Democratic Congress ( ADC )-have all projected confidence in securing victory, each setting ambitious targets for local government areas and vote counts.

The APC, through its State Publicity Secretary Segun Dipe, announced a goal of winning a landslide across all 16 local government areas, 177 wards, and 2,445 polling units, with a specific target of 500,000 votes, which they aim to exceed. Dipe emphasized there were no fears, only an anticipation of making history.

The ADC's state secretary, Jackson Adebayo, acknowledged challenges such as incumbency and vote-buying but expressed certainty that the party would win at least 10 local governments based on the people's goodwill and conscience. The PDP's Director of Media for the Governorship Campaign Council, Sanya Atofarati, claimed the party was already winning by 60 percent and comfortably leading in at least 10 local government areas, while appealing to security agencies and INEC to ensure a fair process, noting the election's strategic importance for future 2027 polls.

Each party plans to deploy a large number of agents: APC and ADC intend to have agents in all 2,445 polling units, while PDP will deploy over 2,000 agents. Additional observers from civil society organizations will also monitor the conduct. On the ground, commercial activities have increased in Ado Ekiti and other towns as residents prepare for the poll, buying necessities ahead of the movement restriction. A state government holiday closed offices and schools on Friday to facilitate preparations.

Some voters, like civil servant Adijat Akanmu, complained of poor party mobilization but expected a peaceful election. Driver Seun Olatunji indicated he would travel to his voting community. INEC materials were inspected with Nigeria Air Force support, underscoring security arrangements. The election is seen as a critical test for Nigeria's democratic process, with high stakes for all parties involved





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