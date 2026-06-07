Ekiti Governorship Candidate Ayodele Praise Pledges Urban Renewal and Economic Reforms

Ayodele Praise, PRP governorship hopeful in Ekiti State, outlines a vision for modernizing Ado-Ekiti, improving infrastructure, ensuring reliable power, and creating jobs through practical governance reforms aimed at sustainable development.

Ayodele Praise , a governorship candidate in Ekiti State , has announced a comprehensive plan focused on urban renewal and economic reforms to promote sustainable growth. During an appearance on a local radio station, he detailed his vision, emphasizing the urgent need to upgrade Ado-Ekiti , the state capital, to meet modern standards.

He pointed out that steady population growth has strained existing infrastructure and public services. Praise committed to structured urban planning, expanded road networks, and better development control to manage the capital's expansion. He also highlighted improvements in sanitation, housing, and public utilities as essential for a livable city. On electricity, he promised reliable power through innovative partnerships and alternative energy to boost businesses and households.

He framed his approach as practical and results-oriented, urging voters to support the People's Redemption Party (PRP) for its reform-driven agenda





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Urban Renewal Economic Reforms Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Infrastructure Job Creation Electricity Supply PRP Ayodele Praise Governance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Kano PDP deputy governorship candidate Danbatta defects to APCFormer Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Kano State, Dr Yusuf Bello Danbatta, has joined the All Progressives Congress

Read more »

Isaac Fayose Vows to Return to Nigeria for Ekiti Governorship ElectionNigerian businessman Isaac Fayose announces his return from Australia ahead of the June 20 Ekiti governorship election, claiming Governor Oyebanji's time is up and urging voters to oust the ruling APC.

Read more »

'I am nobody's proxy; my candidacy came from God' — Governorship candidateSalisu Uli, the governorship candidate of a faction of the ADC in Katsina State, has strongly dismissed allegations that he is a proxy

Read more »

ADC Moves to Lure Gawuna from Kwankwasiyya, Offers Kano Governorship TicketThe African Democratic Congress (ADC) has intensified efforts to persuade former Kano State Deputy Governor and 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, to contest the 2027 governorship election on its platform.

Read more »