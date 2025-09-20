Ekiti Governor's Wife Calls for Collective Action Against Gender-Based Violence

At the fifth-anniversary commemoration of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (Moremi Clinic) in Ado-Ekiti, the wife of the Ekiti State Governor urged citizens to build a safer society, ensuring healing for survivors and justice for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The event highlighted the clinic's achievements and underscored the need for continued support and collaboration.

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, delivered a powerful message during the fifth-anniversary commemoration of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), known as Moremi Clinic , at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) in Ado-Ekiti.

She passionately called on all citizens to recommit themselves to the crucial task of building a safer and more just society, one where survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) can find comprehensive healing and perpetrators are held accountable for their actions without exception. This significant call to action highlights the critical importance of collective responsibility in eradicating GBV and ensuring the well-being of all individuals within the state. Oyebanji emphasized the multi-faceted role of Moremi Clinic, recognizing it not only as a physical space but also as a sanctuary of hope, healing, and unwavering justice for survivors. She further urged members of the public to come forward and report any instances of abuse to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and specialized support centers. This proactive approach, she stressed, is vital in preventing avoidable deaths and providing timely interventions, ensuring that survivors receive the support they desperately need. As Chairperson of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence Committee, the Governor’s wife also reflected on the impactful work carried out by Moremi Clinic over the past five years. This has involved providing vital medical, psychosocial, and legal support to survivors, while simultaneously holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. She reiterated the current administration’s unwavering zero-tolerance stance on GBV, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the dignity and well-being of every citizen in Ekiti State. This strong stance underscores the government's dedication to creating an environment where violence is not tolerated and where survivors are given the resources and support they need to heal and rebuild their lives.\In her welcome address, the Coordinator of SARC, Mrs. Rita Ilevbare, outlined the center's needs, specifically calling for increased staffing, the provision of essential utility vehicles, and the acquisition of modern digital equipment. These resources are critical in strengthening the center's response capacity and allowing it to continue providing vital support to survivors effectively. This highlights the ongoing need for resource allocation and investment in critical support services. Mrs. Ilevbare’s appeal underscores the importance of continued support and investment in these essential services. Furthermore, the Chief Medical Director of EKSUTH, Professor Kayode Olabanji, shared compelling statistics, revealing that the center has successfully supported approximately 600 victims of sexual assault, helping them to transition from victims to survivors. This substantial achievement underscores the positive impact of the center's services and highlights the transformative effect of providing specialized care and support. Professor Olabanji further emphasized the need for sustained collaboration between various government agencies and ministries to enhance service delivery. This collaborative approach is essential in ensuring a coordinated and holistic response to GBV. The emphasis on collaboration ensures a unified approach, fostering efficiency, and improving the overall effectiveness of support systems. This collective effort, with all the agencies working cohesively, is very important for improving service delivery.\The event at EKSUTH served as a powerful reminder of the persistent issue of GBV and the importance of continuous efforts to combat it. The calls to action from the Governor's wife and the insights shared by the SARC coordinator and the Chief Medical Director underscore the necessity of continued vigilance, collaborative action, and increased resource allocation to create a safer and more supportive environment for all citizens. The anniversary celebration served as a platform to acknowledge the critical work being done at Moremi Clinic and to renew the commitment to addressing GBV within Ekiti State. The key message that emerged was the importance of unified action, collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to supporting survivors while holding perpetrators accountable. This involves more than just providing support; it includes changing the culture that allows GBV to occur in the first place. The focus is not just on responding to instances of GBV but preventing them from occurring in the first place through education and awareness campaigns. This integrated approach will help drive long-term change, leading to safer communities for all, where all people feel safe and respected. The collective commitment towards these goals will significantly contribute to building a society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, free from the fear of violence and abuse, paving the way to a brighter and more equitable future





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gender-Based Violence GBV Ekiti State Moremi Clinic Sexual Assault

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers State Governor Fubara Thanks President Tinubu for Reinstatement, Calls for UnityGovernor Sim Fubara of Rivers State expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his reinstatement after a six-month suspension. The governor also thanked key figures involved in resolving the political crisis and called for unity among citizens to rebuild the state and secure a future of progress.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Acknowledges Wike as Leader, Calls for UnityRivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has publicly referred to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike as his leader during a statewide broadcast. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for mediating a peace agreement and urged all parties in Rivers State to prioritize development, putting past political grievances aside. The governor expressed optimism that peace and stability have returned and addressed concerns about the peace process, emphasizing the importance of reconciliation and inclusivity.

Read more »

Kayode Ojo :My Governorship Bid Backed by Ekiti People, Not Godfathers, PresidencyTruth and Reason

Read more »

Ikubese Urges Rivers Governor Fubara to Focus on Governance, Calls for TransparencyDr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese calls on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to prioritize good governance and avoid distractions. He also urges former Governor Nyesom Wike to allow peace to reign and demands transparency regarding the administration of the state during the emergency rule.

Read more »

APC Chieftain Urges Rivers Governor Fubara to Dismiss Sole Administrators' AppointeesEze Chukwuemeka Eze of the All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to remove all appointees of the Sole Administrators during his suspension, and calls on President Tinubu to reassure the Governor of protection.

Read more »

Abia Governor's Wife Urges Support for Mothers of MultiplesWife of Abia State Governor Priscilla Chidinma Otti calls on husbands to support their wives who have given birth to multiple babies, providing resources and care for mothers. Otti visited a mother of quadruplets at Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia and pledged support for families with multiple births.

Read more »