Ekiti Governor Oyebanji Seeks Re-election, Touts Achievements in Statewide Broadcast

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji delivers a statewide broadcast, detailing his administration's achievements over the past three and a half years and urging citizens to renew his mandate in the upcoming governorship election.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday delivered a statewide broadcast to the people of Ekiti, presenting a detailed account of his stewardship over the past three and a half years.

He emphasized that his administration has remained faithful to the promises made during the 2022 campaign, which were anchored on a six-point agenda that later evolved into the six pillars of his governance. Oyebanji, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming June 20 governorship election, asserted that good governance, which he described as the bedrock of development, has been the cornerstone of his tenure.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens for their unwavering support and called on them to renew his mandate for another four-year term, highlighting that a second term would accelerate ongoing projects and usher in a new phase of socioeconomic growth. The governor took pride in what he termed landmark achievements across various sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

He noted that the foundation for economic prosperity has been firmly laid, and with a renewed mandate, his administration would complete all ongoing projects, deepen policy initiatives, and pursue new visions aligned with the state's 30-year Development Plan. Oyebanji assured the people that the next four years would witness faster delivery of services and a higher velocity of development.

He also appealed to all stakeholders, political parties, election observers, and security agencies to conduct themselves with the highest level of decorum and professionalism, stressing that the current electioneering period has been the most peaceful in the state's history and that this peace must be maintained through and after the election. In his address, Oyebanji acknowledged the invaluable support of President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and APC leaders at both national and state levels.

He reiterated his gratitude to the people of Ekiti for the privilege of serving them and for reposing their sacred trust in his government. The governor concluded by urging all citizens to participate in the election peacefully and to renew the Shared Prosperity Mandate, which he said would enable his administration to reach greater heights in socioeconomic transformation.

He emphasized that the achievements recorded so far are only the beginning, and with another term, Ekiti would experience unprecedented progress and development





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