Ekiti Governor Oyebanji Seeks Federal Support for Livestock Sector Growth

Governor Biodun Oyebanji urges the Federal Government to strengthen collaboration with Ekiti State to boost livestock development, create jobs, and enhance economic opportunities in the agricultural sector.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji formally requested enhanced cooperation from the Federal Government to advance the state's livestock industry. This appeal was made during a high-level meeting with Mallam Idi Mukhtar Maiha, the Minister of Livestock Development, who visited Ado Ekiti to commission a new veterinary facility and inspect ongoing agricultural projects.

Strategic Partnership for Economic Growth

Governor Oyebanji emphasized that the livestock sector holds immense potential to drive agricultural productivity, generate substantial employment, and improve livelihoods across the region. He stressed that a stronger partnership between the state and federal governments is essential to harness these opportunities and strengthen the entire value chain within Ekiti State.

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The Governor highlighted that strategic interventions are necessary to position the state as a viable destination for livestock investment. He noted that while significant progress has been made, sustained growth requires deeper collaboration with federal agencies and private investors to expand economic opportunities for residents.

Minister Commits to Value Chain Expansion

Mallam Idi Maiha welcomed the visit and commended Governor Oyebanji for leveraging agriculture to tackle poverty and unemployment in the state. The Minister assured the Governor that the Federal Government is ready to strengthen collaboration to expand the agriculture value chain and boost production levels further.

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During his working visit, the Minister inspected several key initiatives under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (LPRESS) program. These included the Ikun dairy farm, the Emure poultry hub, a cattle market in Ado Ekiti, a semi-automated abattoir market under construction, and the Erifun broiler processing plant.

Governor Highlights Ikun Dairy Sustainability

Expressing excitement about the federal presence, Governor Oyebanji invited the Minister to witness the tangible achievements of his administration. He stated that he believes in showcasing results rather than making noise, pointing to the Ikun Dairy project as evidence of their commitment to sustainability in the sector.

The Governor specifically noted that they have reached a critical point where federal government support is needed to scale up operations beyond current capacities. He urged the Minister to see the progress firsthand before returning to Abuja, confident that the inspection would lead to meaningful follow-up actions.

Leadership Attendees and Future Steps

Key officials present at the meeting included Chief of Staff Niyi Adebayo, Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Security Ebenezer Boluwade, and Special Adviser on Media Yinka Oyebode. LPRESS State Coordinator Olayinka Adedipe also participated in the discussions regarding project implementation.

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The visit underscores a coordinated effort to modernize livestock infrastructure and secure long-term federal backing. Stakeholders remain focused on transforming these projects into sustainable sources of wealth and job creation for the people of Ekiti State.