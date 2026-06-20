Ekiti Governor Oyebanji Confident of Securing Over 500,000 Votes in Governorship Election

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji expressed confidence that he will secure over 500,000 votes in Saturday's election. He spoke after casting his vote and commended voter turnout, while urging patience with INEC over minor glitches.

Ekiti State Governor and All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji , expressed confidence that he will secure over 500,000 votes in Saturday's election in the state.

Speaking after casting his vote at Ward 06, Unit 03, Okelele, Ikogosi Ekiti, at about 11:38 am alongside his wife, Olayemi, the governor commended the voter turnout, saying the large participation reflected citizens' awareness of the link between governance and the future of the state. When asked whether the APC could still secure the targeted 500,000 votes, Oyebanji responded, "We should, if the processes work well, and everybody votes, we should cross that line. That's what I'm saying here today.

I have no idea about that.

" He then referenced the party's campaign promise of a minimum of 500,000 votes for the governor. On the conduct of the election, Oyebanji noted that everything was going well and expressed satisfaction, but appealed to voters to be patient with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He acknowledged that glitches could occur but trusted INEC's assurance that all issues would be addressed.

"They have told me that nobody will be disenfranchised, that everybody who has come out will vote. But our people also need to cooperate with INEC and encourage them and be patient," he added. The election in Ekiti State has drawn significant attention as Oyebanji seeks a second term. Earlier in the campaign, the APC had set a target of securing at least 500,000 votes for the governor.

The voting process began smoothly in many areas, although some minor delays were reported. INEC officials assured that all registered voters would have the opportunity to cast their ballots. Local observers noted high enthusiasm among voters, particularly in rural areas where turnout was robust. The election results are expected to be announced within the coming days, with both major parties expressing optimism.

Oyebanji's confidence in surpassing the 500,000 mark underscores the APC's strong organizational presence in the state. However, opposition parties have raised concerns about vote-buying and other irregularities. Despite these allegations, the election continued peacefully in most locations, with security personnel deployed to maintain order. The governor's appeal for patience reflects the typical challenges of electoral logistics in Nigeria.

He emphasized that democratic processes require cooperation from all stakeholders.

"INEC has assured me, and I believe them, that all those glitches will be attended to," he reiterated. As the counting proceeds, the people of Ekiti await the outcome, which will determine the next direction of governance in the state. Oyebanji's leadership has focused on infrastructure and economic development, and a victory would allow him to continue his agenda. The election serves as a barometer for the APC's strength in the South West region ahead of future national contests.

Voter awareness has been heightened by civic education campaigns, leading to increased participation. The peaceful conduct of the election so far is a testament to the commitment of both the electorate and the electoral body





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