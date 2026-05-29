Ekiti Governor Disburses Over N20 Million to Boost Creative Sector Through Arts Endowment Fund

Governor Biodun Oyebanji released more than N20 million to forty+ creative entrepreneurs in Ekiti's second Arts Endowment Fund phase, offering soft‑loan terms and a revolving financing model to sustain the state's cultural economy.

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has released more than N20 million to support over forty creative entrepreneurs in the second phase of the Ekiti State Arts Endowment Fund .

The disbursement took place at a formal ceremony held in the Cultural Centre of Ado Ekiti and was organised by the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy. During the event, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, highlighted that the fund reflects the governor's sustained commitment to nurturing the state's creative sector and turning it into a reliable engine of economic growth.

Bakare explained that the Arts Endowment Fund, originally introduced as a federal policy in 1989, was revitalised and adapted for Ekiti by Governor Oyebanji to provide financial support to practitioners across the creative industries. He noted that the first phase of the programme was launched in 2024 and that the current, second phase aims to deepen the impact by empowering additional operators and broadening market opportunities for artists, designers, musicians, filmmakers and related professionals.

The commissioner detailed the financial structure of the scheme, describing it as a soft‑loan facility with a six‑month grace period, an interest rate of seven percent per annum and a repayment schedule spanning twenty‑four months. He emphasized that the revolving nature of the fund will ensure its long‑term sustainability, provided that borrowers meet their repayment obligations.

Beneficiaries who settle their loans on time will become eligible for future interventions at twice the current loan amount, thereby encouraging fiscal discipline and fostering a cycle of reinvestment in the creative economy. Bakare also stressed that each recipient-whether an individual or a corporate entity-underwent rigorous screening and verification to confirm active engagement in a creative enterprise before approval was granted.

Among the honorees were Chief Dele Koko and Apadidun Gbenga, who publicly praised the state government for the timely assistance. Both expressed their intention to utilise the resources prudently to expand operations, increase productivity and create employment opportunities within their respective niches. They further pledged to honour the repayment terms, noting that their compliance would contribute to the fund's continuity and enable more artists to benefit in subsequent years.

The ceremony concluded with a collective call for responsible usage of the allocated capital and a reminder that the success of the Arts Endowment Fund rests on the collaborative effort of the government, the beneficiaries and the wider creative community





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Ekiti State Arts Endowment Fund Creative Economy Soft Loan Biodun Oyebanji

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