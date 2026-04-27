Ekiti Election: Key Test for APC Ahead of 2027 – Governor Sani

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, chairing the Ekiti State Governorship Election Campaign Council, states the June 20 election is a vital indicator of APC’s strength under President Tinubu, expressing confidence in Governor Oyebanji’s re-election based on his performance and people-focused policies.

The Ekiti State governorship election, slated for June 20, holds significant weight for the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) as a crucial barometer of its political strength and public acceptance leading up to the 2027 general elections.

This assessment comes from Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who currently chairs the Ekiti State Governorship Election Campaign Council. Governor Sani articulated this perspective upon his arrival at Ado-Ekiti Airport on Sunday, in anticipation of the official commencement of the APC’s campaign on Monday, aimed at securing a second term for incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji. The electoral contest will feature a total of thirteen participating political parties, making the outcome all the more important for the ruling party.

Governor Sani emphasized that the election’s result will serve as a direct reflection of the APC’s standing under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. He voiced strong confidence in Governor Oyebanji’s prospects for re-election, attributing this optimism to the governor’s demonstrable performance and commitment to policies that directly benefit the citizens of Ekiti State. Sani highlighted Oyebanji’s inclusive leadership style and his administration’s tangible achievements across vital sectors as key drivers of widespread public support.

He specifically pointed to significant progress in infrastructure development, improvements in the education system, robust youth empowerment initiatives, and substantial investments in human capital development as evidence of Oyebanji’s effective governance. These accomplishments, according to Sani, have firmly positioned the governor for a resounding victory in the upcoming election. He believes the governor has already effectively secured his win through dedicated service and impactful policies.

Sani further elaborated on his assessment, stating that Governor Oyebanji has consistently exceeded expectations and delivered concrete results that resonate with the people of Ekiti. He underscored the clarity of Oyebanji’s achievements in critical areas such as education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, asserting that these accomplishments are readily apparent to the electorate. Sani expressed unwavering belief that the people of Ekiti will prioritize continuity, recognizing the importance of sustained progress and development.

He went as far as to characterize the election as a mere formality, given the governor’s strong standing and the positive impact of his administration. Upon his arrival at Ado-Ekiti Airport, Governor Sani was warmly welcomed by a high-level state delegation, led by Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye.

He was subsequently escorted to the Government House by Governor Oyebanji himself, alongside Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and other members of the Ekiti State caucus within the National Assembly, demonstrating a unified front of support for the incumbent governor’s re-election bid. The presence of these prominent figures underscores the APC’s commitment to a successful campaign and reinforces the party’s confidence in securing a favorable outcome in the Ekiti State governorship election.

The campaign is expected to focus heavily on showcasing Oyebanji’s achievements and outlining his vision for the continued development of Ekiti State. The APC aims to mobilize voters and ensure a high turnout on election day to solidify their victory





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