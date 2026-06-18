Ekiti Election: ADC Supporters Rally Against Insecurity and Vote Buying

Supporters of ADC gubernatorial candidate Dare Bejide gathered for the final rally in Ado‑Ekiti, pledging to combat insecurity and vote buying ahead of the 20 June election, as kidnapping remains a critical national threat.

In the upcoming Ekiti State gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday, 20 June, one of the 14 candidates is Dare Bejide from the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

At the ADC's final rally held at their campaign office in Ado-Ekiti, supporters voiced their expectations, particularly concerning the pervasive issue of insecurity, with kidnapping being a primary concern. Supporters like Bosede Adewunmi and Olubunmi Salami expressed confidence that the ADC candidate would address security, end abductions, and provide employment, citing his background as an employer of labour. Another supporter, Mr Olawale, emphasized the campaign against vote buying and predicted a successful election.

The context of this pledge is critical: kidnapping in Nigeria has evolved from a Niger Delta militancy issue to a nationwide menace, especially entrenched in the North-west and North-central regions, where armed bandits target various groups, making abduction a low‑risk, high‑reward enterprise due to weak state protection. The ADC's optimism contrasts with the broader national security challenge, even as the state government and the party have reportedly bickered over access to state‑owned property in the run‑up to the vote.

The incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seeking reelection with Monisade Afuye as his deputy, highlighting a competitive race among fourteen contestants for the state's highest elective seat





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Ekiti Election Dare Bejide ADC Kidnapping Insecurity Vote Buying Nigeria

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