An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 23-year-old Kayode Ademilolu to death by hanging for murdering 30-month-old Taiwo Heritage in Agbado-Ekiti in September 2025. Justice Adekunle Adeleye ruled the prosecution proved the murder beyond reasonable doubt and relied on the convict's unequivocal confession.

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 23-year-old man, Kayode Ademilolu, to death by hanging for murdering a 30-month-old boy, Taiwo Heritage.

Ademilolu was convicted and sentenced on Monday by Justice Adekunle Adeleye after the court found him guilty of killing the toddler. The offence took place on September 14, 2025, at Odo-Emure Street, Agbado-Ekiti, within the jurisdiction of the court. According to the charge, Ademilolu murdered the child contrary to Section 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021. He was arraigned before Justice Adekunle Adeleye on a charge bordering on murder.

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Father Describes Waking To Scene

Testifying before the court, the deceased's father, Abiodun Taiwo, said he was asleep when the incident occurred but woke up at about 6.30pm after hearing a crowd shouting outside his house. He told the court, I was sleeping in my house around 6:30pm, I woke up due to shouts of crowds in front of my house. When I enquired, I was told somebody had killed my son.

Taiwo said he rushed to the scene and found his son's lifeless body, with his head smashed and blood around him. On getting to the scene, I saw the lifeless body of the boy, he said. I could not recognise the dead body initially because the head has been pressed and the body was in the pool of his own blood, he told the court.

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Everybody at the scene identified Kayode as the one who smashed the boy's head with a stone, the father said. The police later packed the remains of the boy and deposited them at the Ode General Hospital mortuary. To prove his case, the prosecutor, Dr Surajudeen Ajibola, called three witnesses and tendered the defendant's statements to the police and photographs of the deceased as exhibits. In his statement, the convict said, I went to play in the deceased parents house.

Defendant Confesses To The Attack

The father of the deceased was my nephew. The late boy demanded for biscuit. We went together to buy it. While going on the road, I asked the boy to be going in front of me.

I later carried a big stone and smashed it on his head from the back. Neither the deceased nor the boy earlier offended me, but I did not know what came over me, Ademilolu said in his confession. In his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said, my finding is that Taiwo Heritage is dead, and his death is instantaneous. The defendant also admitted that he hit the two and a half years old deceased with a stone on the head.

Court Accepts Confession And Conviction

His confession is unequivocal and cogent, the judge said, adding that admitted facts require no further proof. The judge held that he accepted the evidence of the prosecution witnesses as having established the necessary elements of the offence of murder. He said the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Ademilolu Kayode murdered Taiwo Heritage, the deceased. The court therefore found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to death by hanging.