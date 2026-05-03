Ekiti Community Mourns Pastor, Churches Closed After Bandit Attack and Mass Abduction

Following a devastating bandit attack in Eda-Oniyo, Ekiti State, all churches in the town were closed on Sunday as a day of mourning was observed for a killed pastor and in solidarity with families of the nineteen abducted individuals. Security has been reinforced as authorities work to secure the release of the hostages.

The community of Eda-Oniyo in Ekiti State , Nigeria , was enveloped in profound sorrow and a palpable sense of fear this past Sunday as all church activities were suspended in a day of mourning.

This unprecedented closure of all fifteen churches within the town – encompassing a wide spectrum of denominations including Anglican, Christ Apostolic Church, Deeper Life Bible Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hope of Life, Cherubim and Seraphim, and Assemblies of God – served as a powerful demonstration of respect for a pastor tragically killed during a recent, brutal bandit attack and a unified expression of solidarity with the families of those abducted during the same incident. The attack, which occurred last Tuesday on Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Number Two, Eda-Oniyo, has left an indelible mark on the community, shattering its peace and leaving residents grappling with grief, anxiety, and uncertainty.

The normally vibrant and bustling town was eerily quiet, a stark reflection of the deep emotional wounds inflicted by the violence. Many families are still in the process of coming to terms with their losses, both material and emotional, while the pervasive fear of further attacks continues to cast a long shadow over daily life. The scale of the tragedy is deeply concerning.

Reports indicate that nineteen individuals were abducted during the raid, a staggering number that includes sixteen women, one child, and two vulnerable toddlers. This disproportionate impact on women and children underscores the particularly heinous nature of the attack and the immense suffering it has caused.

Local residents, speaking under the condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, have revealed that concerted efforts are underway, utilizing both security channels and the influence of community leaders, to negotiate the safe release of the kidnapped individuals. These efforts are being pursued with urgency and determination, recognizing the critical importance of securing the freedom of those held captive. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation across Ekiti State and beyond, prompting swift responses from both state and local authorities.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Falade Michael, personally led a delegation of senior officers to Eda-Oniyo to assess the situation firsthand. During this visit, he reassured residents that the police force is committed to intensifying operations aimed at apprehending the perpetrators of the attack and ensuring the safe return of all those who were abducted. This commitment includes increased patrols, enhanced intelligence gathering, and collaboration with other security agencies. The response to the crisis extends beyond law enforcement.

Officials from the Ekiti State Government also visited Eda-Oniyo to express their condolences to the affected community and to evaluate the security needs of the area. They reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to protecting the lives and property of its citizens, emphasizing that safeguarding the security of communities is a top priority.

Furthermore, the government officials urged residents to remain vigilant, to report any suspicious activity to the authorities, and to actively cooperate with security agencies in their efforts to restore peace and order. The outpouring of support has also included visits from political figures, both from within Ilejemeje Local Government and from other parts of the state.

These leaders have conveyed their deepest sympathies to the families who have been impacted by the tragedy and have called for a more robust and coordinated security strategy to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. While these visits have undoubtedly provided a measure of comfort and reassurance to the community, local leaders emphasize that the paramount concern remains the safe and unconditional return of the abducted victims and the restoration of a sense of normalcy to Eda-Oniyo.

The community is resilient, but it is also deeply traumatized, and its recovery will require sustained support and a long-term commitment to security and development





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Ekiti State Bandit Attack Abduction Eda-Oniyo Church Closure Security Nigeria

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